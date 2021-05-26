newsbreak-logo
Pittsburgh, PA

In surprise move, Robert Morris cuts men's and women's ice hockey programs less than two months after hosting Frozen Four

By Dave Wilson
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Robert Morris University is cutting its men's and women's hockey programs, effective immediately. The school made the surprising announcement Wednesday, saying the decision was part of a strategic initiative "intended to position the university to be amongst the most agile and professionally focused schools in the nation as it prepares for its upcoming 100th anniversary."

