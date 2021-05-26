‘This American Wife’ Sits at the Crossroads of Camp and ‘Real Housewives’
Recently, I watched monologist Mike Daisey explain Scott Rudin at the Kraine and found myself sincerely wishing he'd explore miming. After streaming Fake Friends' reality-TV wallow This American Wife, I mused in a similar vein: What impact would these extremely online camp clowns have if you took away their GoPros and hashtags? For many, theater is most resonant when bodies in space are unfiltered by anything but our senses and biases. Both Daisey's torrents of social commentary and Fake Friends' manic pageant of Real Housewives clips are engaging, then benumbing. The lecturer is so deep in their subject, the class has drifted asleep.