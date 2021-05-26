s Untold Stories: Pride Edition

Rina Sawayama is happiest when she is around her “queerdos”, celebrating unity, community and inclusivity. “I remember playing a festival called Lady Land in New York and it was just the weirdest, like, freakiest stuff… that’s what it is about, wearing a freak flag real proud and being amongst ‘queer weirdos’,” she tells British Vogue, of the name she uses to affectionately describe herself and her friends. Devastated that Pride, an annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, will not have a physical celebration for another year, she has teamed up with Coach to use her platform to advocate for queer issues, and to spread joy during what should be a celebratory period, but that might feel isolating in the current climate.