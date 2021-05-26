s Untold Stories: Pride Edition
The visibility of nonbinary people in popular culture is at an all-time high. From stars like Elliot Page and Demi Lovato changing their pronouns and sharing their nonbinary identities with the world, to nonbinary characters on shows like Starz's P-Valley and CBS All Access's Star Trek: Discovery taking center stage, to nonbinary actors and artists gracing the covers of fashion magazines, the likelihood of people not knowing of a nonbinary person is growing slimmer by the day.ew.com