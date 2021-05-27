Data Breach Hits 44 Big Canada Post Shippers, Exposing Nearly 1M Customers

Carnival sustains data breach. Data exposure at Wegmans. Rough sailing for Carnival cruise lines. British-American cruise ship operator Carnival Corporation has disclosed that an unauthorized third party accessed customer, employee, and crew data, Bleeping Computer reports. According to a breach notification letter sent to impacted customers, Carnival detected in March that an intruder had infiltrated a “limited” number of email accounts. Carnival’s SVP & Chief Communications Officer Roger Frizzell explained, “The impacted information includes data routinely collected during the guest experience and travel booking process or through the course of employment or providing services to the Company, including COVID or other safety testing.” However, Carnival says they’ve found evidence indicating it’s unlikely the data was misused. Considered the largest cruise operator in the world, this is at least the fourth time in recent months that a data breach has rocked Carnival’s boat. In March of 2020 customer and employee financial data were exposed after hackers infiltrated employee email accounts, and the cruise operator was hit with a ransomware attack in August that compromised the data of approximately 37,500 individuals. Investigation and mitigation are still underway for a second ransomware attack that occurred last December.