The first Austin FC match to be played at the new Q2 Stadium will be with a sea of fans as the city and club officials revealed stadium capacity will be at 100%. The first game, against the San Jose Earthquakes, will take place June 19. Ahead of that game, the U.S. Women's National Team will be the first to play in the stadium on June 16. The Q2 stadium can fill up to 20,500 people ; 75% of seating will go to season ticket holders.