Kate Middleton and Prince William Hear About Cruella From Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said that their three children “all miss” their late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.Prince Philip died last month at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle.Now, in a letter sent to an Instagram user who goes by the name of Miss Royal Replies, Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed how touched they and their children have been by the public’s response to their loss.Miss Royal Replies uploaded a photograph of the typed note, presumably sent in response to one of her letters to the Cambridges next to a photograph of Prince...