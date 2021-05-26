newsbreak-logo
Kate Middleton and Prince William Hear About Cruella From Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

By Annie Goldsmith
townandcountrymag.com
 3 days ago

Tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hosting a drive-in screening of the upcoming Disney movie, Cruella, for a special audience. The guests at the event come from across the National Health Services workforce in Scotland, and they are watching the film outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The screening is the royals' way of thanking NHS staff, recognizing their work throughout the pandemic. Better yet, the Duke and Duchess received help from two special friends: Emma Thompson and Emma Stone.

