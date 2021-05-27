Cancel
GBP/USD Holds Above 1.4100 And Is At Risk Of Falling Further In The Near-Term

By Valeria Bednarik
Benzinga
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has become the UK’s biggest single import market on record. The British Pound gave up to renewed dollar’s demand and hit fresh weekly lows. GBP/USD holds above 1.4100 and is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The GBP/USD pair remained under selling pressure and bottomed for the...

#Usd#Gbp#British Pound#Gbp Usd#American#Boe#Sma
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw and Fail to Gain Traction

Gold prices consolidated attempting to move higher but unable to gain any traction and closing near the open at the session’s lows. The price action with a doji day finish and a long upper wick shows a rejection of higher prices. The U.S. 10-year yield continued to move lower, but the 2-year remains firm. The dollar index rallied sharply and finished the week up nearly 2% which paved the way for lower gold prices.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near multi-week lows, just above $1,775 level

Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply in the vicinity of the $1,800 round-figure mark. The US dollar built on the post-FOMC rally and shot to over two-month tops. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Strong resistance at 1.3975/85

GBPUSD broke the 100 month moving average at 1.4080/60 for a sell signal targeting 100 day moving average at 1.3940/35 & almost as far as 1.3880/70 for decent profit on our shorts. EURGBP broke support at the May/June low at 8563/8558 to bottom exactly at the next target of 8538.
MarketsDailyFx

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.33% from last week. GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 65.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 41.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.48% lower than yesterday and 36.33% lower from last week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD upside risks should be contained to near-term – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank point out that their assumption of ‘more of the same’ from the Federal Reserve meeting this week was wrong and the outcome has already been considerable and there are clear upside risks to the US dollar. They argue though that the Fed will not want to see a repetition of what happened in 2013 when inflation expectations fell back sharply after the ‘taper tantrum’. According to them, Fed's officials next week will try and reassure markets on its new more dovish monetary policy strategy announced last year that is already being doubted.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bearish breakout hints at further slides

US Federal Reserve’s hawkish surprise spurred demand for the American currency. Upbeat Australian employment figures fell short of twisting RBA’s hand. AUD/USD turned bearish in the long-term, additional declines expected next week. The AUD/USD pair has fallen to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7479, holding nearby at the close. The...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

It was a big week in FX, driven by the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. The Fed’s less dovish forecast helped to elicit a strong run of strength in the currency, and this produced outsized moves in major pairs of EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. But, which pairs are best situated for continuation and which may be set up for reversal themes?
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Week Ahead - Bank of England, US bank stress test results, US PCE, flash PMI's, DS Smith, Nike

Bank of England – 24/06 – as the Bank of England gets set for its fourth meeting of 2021 the economic picture has improved further from its inflation report update from May. What was particularly notable was the central bank’s decision to announce it was reducing the amount of bonds it was buying on a weekly basis to £3.4bn, as well as raising its annual GDP forecast for the UK economy from 5% to 7.5%. At the time Governor Andrew Bailey insisted that this was an operational decision and not a tapering of asset purchases, however its hard to describe it any other way. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck, and it would be hard to imagine the Bank of England embarking on such an action if the economy were struggling, as opposed to about to start on a growth spurt. Recent economic data has reinforced this optimistic outlook, and while there is some disappointment around the extension of some restrictions into July, this merely pushes any resultant economic rebound into July and August, assuming there aren’t any virus variant setbacks. On the unemployment front the bank also revised its estimates for that to the downside, although they acknowledged the headline rate still has room to move higher as furlough measures get eased back. Furthermore, it is also Andy Haldane’s last meeting as chief economist and he could well go out with a bang given his recently articulated concerns that the UK economy probably needs a tap on the brakes in case it careers off the road. His comments that the recovery is going “gangbusters” has seen markets start to price in the prospect of a rate hike in 2023, a not unreasonable position given that rates are still well below the levels they were at the beginning of 2020.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD advances beyond 1.2450 on unabated USD strength

USD/CAD extends rally to fresh multi-month highs on Friday. US Dollar Index continues to push higher after breaking above 92.00. CAD struggles to capitalize on recovering crude oil prices. The USD/CAD pair broke above 1.2400 on Friday and reached its strongest level since April 26 at 1.2453. As of writing,...
Businessfxempire.com

The Weekly Wrap – A Hawkish FED Delivers for the Dollar Bulls

It was a busier week on the economic calendar, in the week ending 18th June. A total of 61 stats were monitored, which was up from 45 stats in the week prior. Of the 61 stats, 25 came in ahead forecasts, with 26 economic indicators coming up short of forecasts. There were 10 stats that were in line with forecasts in the week.
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Price Forecast – Bond Yields in Strong US Dollar Like Kryptonite for Gold

Gold markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Thursday, breaking down rapidly as US yields and of course the US dollar have both spiked a bit after the Federal Reserve meeting. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of interest, but not at this level. At this point in time, gold looks as if it is going to continue to correct towards the lows, as the interest rate situation is working so hard against gold.
BusinessBenzinga

GBP/USD Has Room To Extend Its Decline In The Near-Term

Tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol keep hitting the pound. The UK will publish May Retail Sales on Friday, foreseen up by 1.6% MoM. The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3895 in the aftermath of a hawkish US Federal Reserve, now heading into the Asian opening trading at around 1.3900. The UK did not release macroeconomic figures that could add to the pound’s behaviour. Still, tensions surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol undermine sterling´s demand.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Sharply Lower As Dollar Climbs On Rate Hike Projections

Gold futures fell to their lowest close in about one-and-a-half months on Thursday as the dollar climbed higher after the Fed forecast rate hikes by 2023. The dollar index rose to a two-month high at 92.01 a little past noon, and despite paring some gains subsequently, was still fairly high up at 91.83, gaining 0.77% from Wednesday’s close.
StocksBusiness Insider

Nasdaq Shows Notable Rebound But Dow Extends Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - Stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday following the broad-based weakness seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a notable rebound, while the Dow extended a recent downward trend. The major averages ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces some consolidation near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could move into a consolidative phase in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that the ‘major support at 1.3900 is not expected to come into the picture’. However, GBP dipped slightly below 1.3900 (low of 1.3896) before recovering. Downward momentum is beginning to slow and this coupled with oversold conditions suggests that the chance for a sustained decline below 1.3900 is not high. That said, it is too soon to expect a sizeable recovery. For today, GBP is more likely to consolidate and trade within a 1.3890/1.3980 range.”
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Weaker than expected UK Retail Sales add to pound's bearish stance

Cable holds in red and extends steep fall into fourth straight day, on track for the biggest weekly fall since the second week of June 2020. Sterling weakened on Brexit tensions and delayed lift of Covid restrictive measure and came under increased pressure on hawkish Fed that lifted dollar, while today’s weaker than expected UK retail sales data added to negative signal.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD crashes below key support after hawkish Fed

Global stocks retreated while bond yields rose as investors reacted to the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates at the historic low of between 0% and 0.25%. It also left its quantitative easing policy intact, meaning that it will continue buying assets worth $120 billion every month. The bank also provided hints that it will hike interest rates two times in 2023. The members also deliberated on its asset purchases, meaning that it will likely start tapering in the next few months. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones declined by more than 100 points while those linked to the S&P 500 also declined by 15 points.