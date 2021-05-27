GBP/USD Holds Above 1.4100 And Is At Risk Of Falling Further In The Near-Term

Bank of England – 24/06 – as the Bank of England gets set for its fourth meeting of 2021 the economic picture has improved further from its inflation report update from May. What was particularly notable was the central bank’s decision to announce it was reducing the amount of bonds it was buying on a weekly basis to £3.4bn, as well as raising its annual GDP forecast for the UK economy from 5% to 7.5%. At the time Governor Andrew Bailey insisted that this was an operational decision and not a tapering of asset purchases, however its hard to describe it any other way. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck, and it would be hard to imagine the Bank of England embarking on such an action if the economy were struggling, as opposed to about to start on a growth spurt. Recent economic data has reinforced this optimistic outlook, and while there is some disappointment around the extension of some restrictions into July, this merely pushes any resultant economic rebound into July and August, assuming there aren’t any virus variant setbacks. On the unemployment front the bank also revised its estimates for that to the downside, although they acknowledged the headline rate still has room to move higher as furlough measures get eased back. Furthermore, it is also Andy Haldane’s last meeting as chief economist and he could well go out with a bang given his recently articulated concerns that the UK economy probably needs a tap on the brakes in case it careers off the road. His comments that the recovery is going “gangbusters” has seen markets start to price in the prospect of a rate hike in 2023, a not unreasonable position given that rates are still well below the levels they were at the beginning of 2020.