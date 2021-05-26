newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

The Latest: All-night liquor sales returning to New Orleans

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is preparing to allow all-night alcohol sales again. And the city is lifting a ban on parades and its traditional “second line” marches as coronavirus vaccinations rates improve and hospitalizations for COVID-19 stay low. The city says it will end the 1 a.m. shutdown of...

spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: W Virginia steps up prizes for vaccination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia will step up its prizes for vaccines, enrolling all residents who have received a coronavirus shot into a lottery for the chance to win a college scholarship, an F-150 pickup truck or cash rewards. Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced the plan for the new incentives...
Public HealthCNN

May 26 coronavirus news

Covid-19 cases and deaths are plateauing at alarming high levels in the Americas. Covid-19 cases and deaths are plateauing at an alarming high levels in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, said Wednesday. Last week, the region reported over 1.2 million new Covid-19 cases...
Pharmaceuticalsnwaonline.com

U.S. raises tally of vaccine doses to share abroad

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of covid-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks as domestic demand drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident. The doses will come from excess supplies of Pfizer,...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt Hancock defends timing of India travel restrictions as SAGE scientist says closing borders quicker would have slowed down spread of '50% more transmissible' variant and Yvette Cooper calls for holidays to be delayed

Matt Hancock today defended the timing of travel restrictions on India but dodged questions on whether the decision was linked to Downing Street's planned trade mission as Labour urged the Government to delay the resumption of global travel tomorrow amid concerns over a third virus surge. Critics have warned that...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

UK demands more time to solve Northern Ireland border riddle

Britain has demanded the European Union give it more time to solve the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, proposing to phase in checks on food from October, the BBC said on Monday, while Ireland said the deal needed to be made to work. After the United Kingdom left the European...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

European regulator recommends Pfizer shot for children 12-15

BERLIN (AP) — The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended that the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children ages 12 to 15, a decision that offers younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a COVID-19 shot for the first time.
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Covid ethics: easier to enter lockdown than leave it

The rollout of the vaccine in Britain has seemingly sprung the lock that kept the public indoors during the past pandemic year. For many this is a cause for celebration. Some may have paused, however, and wondered why many scientists appeared reluctant, as coronavirus restrictions eased, to take advantage of the new freedoms. For these experts, the risks are just not worth it. Indoor mixing, potentially with lots of different people, allows for circumstances fraught with danger in a viral pandemic.
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Freedom Day dawns: Britons rejoice as they can go back inside pubs, restaurants, cinemas and friends' homes TODAY... but SAGE scientist urges caution and says he still 'won't be going indoors'

Britons are today free to hug friends and go back inside pubs, restaurants, cinemas, friends homes and even take their children to soft play centres despite Boris Johnson's top scientific advisors admitting they won't be doing any of those things themselves with the Indian variant on the up. The Prime...
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.K. rushes testing to tackle variant before curbs eased

LONDON -- British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door to door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled...
Public Healthhurriyetdailynews.com

UK Covid-19 restrictions eased despite variant concerns

Most of the U.K. takes a major step towards normality on Monday as coronavirus restrictions are eased, despite concerns over the spread of a more transmissible variant of the disease. Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, indoor hospitality in pubs, restaurants and cafés returns and cinemas, museums and sports...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

Britain approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for use

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s medicine regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday, making it the fourth COVID-19 shot available for use in the country. Britain also cut its order for the single-dose shot, also known as J&J unit Janssen’s...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

850 COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Linked To Eid Festival

Malaysia reached another daily high of 8,290 infections on Friday, with 850 of those cases confirmed to be linked to Eid festival clusters, the Associated Press reported. Senior Minister Ismail Sabri said many Muslims ignored the COVID-19 safety rules that prevented them from seeing each other during the Eid festival, the Associated Press reported.
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Some Countries With The Highest Vaccination Rates Are Facing A Surge In Covid Deaths And Infections–Experts Say Complacency Is Partly To Blame

Some countries with the world’s highest vaccination rates are also battling devastating surges of Covid-19 and the highest death tolls, a worrying trend that has left experts and officials wondering whether successful inoculation drives have lulled governments into easing restrictions too soon and the public into a false sense of security.