Virginia State

St. Louis Region's Global Connectivity Enhanced By Dedicated Rail Service To The Port Of Virginia

edglentoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of Virginia is one of the St. Louis region's primary gateways to the world. Dedicated rail service provided by two Class I railroads – Norfolk Southern and CSX – connect the St. Louis region to the east coast port, where more than $900 million has been invested within the past three years. That investment has doubled the Port of Virginia’s capacity and increased efficiencies for getting freight on and off both rail and ocean carriers. That translates into time and cost savings for importers and exporters in the St. Louis region who utilize the Port of Virginia and its ocean carrier services for global connectivity.

www.edglentoday.com
