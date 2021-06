The Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield recently announced that Shannon Smith, a senior at Marshfield High School, has been named the 2021 Marshfield Youth of the Year. “Shannon truly sets an example for others,” said Jim Bunnell, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield. “She has an incredible leadership ability with a capacity for bringing about positive change. It’s a pleasure to honor Shannon as the Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield’s Youth of the Year and we wish her every success in the future.”