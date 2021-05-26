newsbreak-logo
HBO's 'Oslo': Meet the Real People Behind the Historical Drama

By Alex Noble
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Oslo” tells the story behind the iconic photo of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasir Arafat shaking hands on the White House lawn in 1993. The new TV movie from HBO dramatizes the top-secret negotiations that led to the historic Oslo Accords, a milestone in the ever-winding road to peace in the Middle East.

Related
WorldPosted by
Primetimer

HBO's timing for Oslo is less than ideal given the recent Israeli-Palestinian fighting -- and its framing is blinkered and naïve

The HBO film on the Oslo Peace Accords, starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott, features excellent acting. But the premise feels out of place in the aftermath of the recent fighting. "The idea is: If we can all relate to each other as people, maybe we can figure out solutions to our problems," says Sheila O'Malley. "If I learn about your childhood, I will be able to see you as human. This is well-intentioned—and to some degree, true—but only to some degree. The Oslo Peace Accords may have been historic, but they were widely despised and greeted with waves of protest on both sides: Edward Said referred to them as 'an instrument of Palestinian surrender, a Palestinian Versailles' (it's not hard to understand why he felt that way, considering what was conceded), and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated soon after by an Israeli extremist. And around it goes. The situation has not improved. It has deteriorated."
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Roush Review: Pushing for Middle East Peace in HBO’s ‘Oslo’

High drama on an international stage, this film version of the Tony-winning play is more timely than ever in the wake of the recent clashes in Israel and Gaza, as Oslo depicts the secret negotiations that led to the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Playwright J.T. Rogers and director Bartlett...
MoviesMSNBC

Director of HBO’s ‘Oslo’ on the power of empathy in international conflict

Violence has ravaged the relationship between Israel and Palestine for decades, but the Oslo Accords proved that peace and hope were not impossible. Bartlett Sher has turned his Tony award-winning Broadway play into a movie, “Oslo,” and he joins Ali Velshi to discuss the importance of empathy when in the throes of international conflict.
WorldRegister Citizen

'Oslo' Review: Timely HBO Movie Tackles Landmark Israeli-Palestinian Peace Talks

Perhaps it’s time for another meeting between officials from Israel and Palestine, like the series of off-the-books negotiations that took place in Oslo, Norway, back in 1993. Those sessions — conducted in secret over nearly six months, since Israeli policy forbade interacting with or otherwise acknowledging the authority of the Palestinian Liberation Organization — paid off in very public handshake between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat, photographed with then-U.S.-president Bill Clinton.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'Oslo': The Riveting True Story Behind New HBO Film

HBO's newly unveiled historical drama Oslo has proved that a picture really is worth a thousand words, particularly when an image stands to attempt to foster peace in the Middle East. The film tells the story of the top secret meetings that led to the historic 1993 handshake of Israeli...
WorldFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Oslo' brings the Tony-winning play about Israeli-Palestinian peace to timely life on HBO

Although "Oslo" takes place nearly 30 years ago, recent events in Israel and the Palestinian territories reflect how timely the issues at the core of this HBO movie -- a stark adaptation of the Tony-winning stage play -- remain. Chronicling the back-channel efforts to forge an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, the film considers the impediments to peace, then and now, and the power of human connection as the path to achieving it.
MoviesForward

The Tony-winning drama of the Oslo Accords is now a film

J.T. Rogers and Bartlett Sher always knew their history play had a lot to teach us today. But they never wanted it to be quite this relevant. “When we first did the piece, that was 2016, and as much as it was about Palestine and Israel, it was really about Republicans and Democrats,” said Sher, the director of Rogers’ Tony-winning play, “Oslo,” now an HBO film.
Middle EastA.V. Club

HBO’s Oslo repeats predictable blind spots about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

It’s difficult to watch the film version of Oslo, the Tony Award-winning play by J.T. Rogers, without a sense of grim irony. No piece of art is objective; no work of fiction has the responsibility of sticking to every real-life fact. But the historical developments Oslo skips over in its discussion of what inspired the secret discussions between Israelis and Palestinians; the fear-mongering news footage it uses to pad out its runtime; and the side with which it aligns our perspective tip its hand toward a certain version of history that feels jarringly out of step with our current reality.
Middle EastYonkers Tribune.

Palestinians Die as Hostages of Hamas By TAREK FATAH

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA — May 23, 2021 — As hundreds die in Gaza once more, one cannot help feeling the pain of the Palestinians. They bury their dead children with no end in sight. Another ceasefire may come into effect soon, but will not end their multi-generational misery as a people without a state.
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Netanyahu, Blinken Paper Over Differences During Jerusalem Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After their meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made what were supposed to be “soft” public statements. The politely worded remarks deliberately slid past serious policy differences, but those differences cannot and should not be hidden. Moreover, they should form the basis of conversation between the two allies in the future.
Middle Eastboulderjewishnews.org

Thanks, Yasser. Broken Peace Deal In 2000 Shapes Arabs’ Fate Today

Sweeping up glass blown out of the windows of his men’s clothing store in Gaza City, Basim Deyazada told a Washington Post reporter last Friday, “This is the first time the Palestinians made a revolution against the government of Israel.”. If only the Palestinians could govern themselves in an independent...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Gaza crisis and Biden call make Mahmoud Abbas relevant again

Ramallah — The crises in Jerusalem and Gaza have made Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas relevant again, with foreign ministers stopping by his headquarters and the phones ringing with calls from world leaders. Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, Abbas appeared isolated internationally and powerless domestically. The...
Middle Eastktwb.com

Egypt’s foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Saturday. Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated...
WorldMSNBC

Velshi: Peace was attainable in Oslo in 1993. It’s within reach today.

In a small town just outside of Oslo, Norway sits Borregaard Manor. And in 1993, it became the site where the most elusive peace in the world was almost achieved. During 14 meetings over a span of 8 months, Israeli officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization met under the veil of secrecy to work out a deal that would try to end decades of bloodshed between their people. Eventually they pulled off what no one thought was possible. They drafted an agreement that would become the Oslo Accords. But it all fell apart.