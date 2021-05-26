Sierra Art Trails Rides Again!
Hello Artists, Art Lovers, and friends. The past year has been tough for everyone. The decision to move forward has been difficult. We have been following pandemic reports closely, gathering feedback from artists and visitors. As more people are vaccinated, restrictions are lifting. Most people are ready to return to a normal life. Restaurants, theatres, and public venues are re-opening. California is scheduled to lift all restrictions by June 15th.sierranewsonline.com