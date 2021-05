James Bond: Agent of SPECTRE #3 is out this Wednesday, and we’ve got a preview of the issue for you here courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment; check it out…. As Bond struggles with the fallout of the previous issue’s shock ending, all bets are off. Double and triple crosses and being in bed with the enemy – sometimes literally – are the order of the day. Has Bond truly become no different than the members of SPECTRE he is now working for, or does he have a master plan that can work against impossible odds?