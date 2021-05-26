newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Ina Garten Just Revealed Her Memorial Day Menu—and It’s *Chef’s Kiss*

By Katherine Gillen
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Ina G. to come up with an effortless menu for every single occasion. Case in point: She’s been casually dropping items from her Memorial Day lineup all week, and this spread is a real stunner. The Contessa has been posting a few easy recipes each day on...

www.purewow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Hamburgers#Food Drink#Side Dishes#Contessa#Modern Comfort Food#Chef#Vegetable Coleslaw#Cookbook#Maple Baked Beans#Strawberries#Caramelized Onions#Honey Yogurt#Girl#Raspberries#Greek Yogurt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesThe Daily South

Ina Garten's Garlic Roasted Potatoes Are Just As Good As You'd Think They'd Be

When it comes to side dishes, we're no stranger to potatoes around here. Baked potatoes, potatoes au gratin, homemade French fries, mashed potatoes–you name it, and I can guarantee I've served it in the past week or two. But one of my family's favorite ways to satisfy a carb craving is the simplest: roasting them.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten Loves This Affordable Beauty Brand

Ina Garten is the celebrity chef with the culinary and entertaining savoir faire that we all covet and wish we had. How could we not? She's a bit of an enigma. Garten makes her own vanilla extract, because, why wouldn't she? The cookbook author also has her staff try out her recipes so she'll know how to guide the common, wannabe cook and make suggestions about where to buy ingredients to make it easier when we try it. Garten also has the super power of eyeballing when she measures an ingredient. That's right, the "Barefoot Contessa" host rarely, if ever, actually measures an ingredient when she's making a dish. Moreover, Garten never wears an apron, and if you can't make an ingredient, she's the first to tell you that "store bought is fine" (via CheatSheet). Naturally, all of us lap up whatever she says because she's Ina Garten.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Mother's Day Breakfast Sandwich Is Easy Enough For Kids To Make

What better way to kick off celebrating the special mom in your life than with an extra special breakfast? If you're thinking of taking your mom out for the festivities, keep in mind that Mother's Day is the busiest day of the year for dining out (via Specialty Food Association). Unless you've made your reservations well in advance, it may be best to avoid the restaurant scene — even more so this year because of the labor shortage that many establishments are currently facing (via Eater).
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Ina Garten And Katie Couric's Friendship

Ina Garten has won the hearts of foodies around the world through her many cookbooks and hit Food Network program, "The Barefoot Contessa," but that's not all! Her lovable personality has also landed her a few high-profile friendships, per The Travel, including one with journalist Katie Couric, who has quickly become one of the chef's closest pals.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Secret Method To Prevent Bitter Lemon Rinds

If you don't know that the Barefoot Contessa is fond of making chicken dinners, then chances are you haven't been paying attention. Ina Garten is the queen of chicken dinners. In fact, when Food & Wine quizzed the celebrity chef about the one dish she couldn't live without what do you think she said? If you guessed roast chicken, then winner, winner. "To me, it's a classic, comforting home meal and it's amazingly simple to make," Garten explained. "I love to make a roast chicken and fill the cavity with lemon and thyme, and then roast it in a pan of carrots and potatoes and onions, and it's a meal in one dish."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient In Ina Garten's Chocolate Ganache Cupcakes

If you are looking for a good chocolate cake recipe, most bloggers and cooking sites say you need not go any further than Ina Garten's Beatty's chocolate cake, which is widely shared (and re-shared) online. The cake is named after the grandmother of Michael Grim, a regular on Garten's "Barefoot Contessa" and calls for the use of what Garten calls "good cocoa powder" and "good semisweet chocolate" — which is where her go-to brand, Callebaut, comes in (via Chewing the Fat).
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Every Home Bar Needs These Spirits, According To Ina Garten

Ina Garten knows her liquor. You already know that if you follow the cook on Instagram, where she broke the internet at the beginning of the pandemic with a giant quarantine cosmopolitan containing an entire bottle of Grey Goose. "Mmm, delicious," she laughed as she brought the oversize martini glass to her lips with both hands. The video, while "slightly unhinged" (via Grub Street), brought smiles to weary lockdownees' faces and taught them a fundamental life skill: how to make the favorite cocktail of the "Sex and the City" cast.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Vanilla Brand Ina Garten Swears By

Ina Garten's career in food has taken her from Long Island shop owner to cookbook author and Food Network superstar. Garten and her cooking style have always been the picture of simple, elegant Hamptons perfection, so it's not surprising that Garten has a recipe for making her own vanilla extract. All it takes is some vanilla beans, vodka, a mason jar, and, of course, the inclination to actually make your own vanilla extract (via Food Network).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Jobs You Didn't Know Ina Garten's Husband Jeffrey Once Had

Fans of Ina Garten have felt welcomed into the Barefoot Contessa's home over the years. In addition to getting to know beautifully simple, week-brightening recipes, many of us have also gotten to know the TV host and cookbook author, herself, and her husband, Jeffrey. The couple's relationship is every bit as inspiring as Ina's food, drink, and entertaining ideas. They have been together for more than 50 years, and in 2016, Ina wrote "Cooking for Jeffrey," which features recipes for dishes she loves to make for Jeffrey along with stories from their happy years as a pair.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

How To Prevent Pie Crust From Sticking To A Pan, According To Ina Garten

Do even a little bit of baking in your life and chances are you'll experience the utter disappointment of working away on a pie, then taking your beautiful creation out of the oven, only to realize that it won't come out of the pan. Or, some of it will and some of it won't, which almost seems worse, since it destroys the pie's whole structure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Ina Garten Prefers Charcoal Grills To Gas

Fans of the "Barefoot Contessa" are always aspiring to channel more of Ina Garten's breezy style and classic cooking in their own lives. Whether it is finding the fig leaves she uses on cheese boards or keeping spoons on their counter tops, there's always something new to learn from Garten. Today, it's all about kitchen equipment. While we already know she loves her cast iron skillets, the expert cook has also revealed what type of grill she prefers to use.
Recipesmashed.com

Ina Garten's Tip For Perfect Crème Brûlée Without A Blowtorch

No meal is complete without dessert, and crème brûlée is one of the best. Thick and creamy custard topped with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar work together to make this delectable treat that will have you longing for a second one before even polishing off the dish of it in front of you.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The One Condiment Ina Garten Thinks You Should Never Make At Home

While many home cooks turn to Ina Garten for her culinary insight and affable personality, the celebrated chef and television personality often makes food approachable. As she shared with Food Network's The Dish, "from time-to-time store bought is just fine." While that statement has a slight asterisk, the truth is that Garten believes that some foods are not worth the extra effort of homemade versions. Instead, a store-bought version can be just as tasty and a lot less cumbersome in the kitchen. One example is mayonnaise. Garten shared to Food Network, "Don't make your own mayonnaise. Just buy good mayonnaise." According to Ina's website, her preferred mayonnaise is Hellmann's.
RecipesRecipeGirl

Ina Garten’s Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Ina Garten’s Chocolate Chunk Cookies is an excellent, make-again cookie recipe with chocolate chunks and walnuts. This recipe comes from Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa Parties cookbook. That cookbook is so old (2001), but it’s still one that I reach for once in a while when I’m entertaining. Ina’s Gorgonzola Sauce for roast beef tenderloin is pretty much the most amazing thing you’ll ever eat! It’s a bonus that this cookie recipe happens to be in the book. Ina Garten’s Chocolate Chunk Cookies are delicious!
RecipesDaily Breeze

Recipes: These snacks will make you feel like you’re nibbling in a Parisian bistro

Pandemic Dreams. For months, my nightly slumbers have been filled with visions of Paris, the city that has brought me decades of joy. Some dreams place me, pad and pencil in hand, in the kitchens of beloved French relatives. The space is tight, we are elbow-to-elbow; I take notes as they cook everything from artichokes to zucchini. Repeatedly the lead breaks on my pencil. Write, snap. Write, bust. Write, curse.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten Says This Is How Your Cheesecakes Should Actually Look

Ina Garten has plenty of advice for bakers, even down to her own preferred egg size that she uses in all her baking. If you want to bake like Ina Garten and wish she could answer your questions, you're in luck. On her Barefoot Contessa website, there's actually an entire section titled "Ask Ina" where fans and curious cooks can submit questions about cooking or entertaining.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Make-A-Wish Controversy Explained

Watch any episode of "Barefoot Contessa" and the impression you'll get of Ina Garten is that she's the sweetest lady in the food business. Her warm, welcoming demeanor is so ingrained into her brand that there are numerous articles that document her famous niceness. Elle once described her as "an oasis of easy cheer and familiarity in an era increasingly short on both." Hollywood sweetheart Jennifer Garner has said she "reveres" her (via YouTube). Even Taylor Swift has written about Garten's commendable generosity (via Time).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's When Ina Garten Prefers To Sift Flour

Sifting flour is the process in which lumps are broken up and the flour is aerated, as Christine Gallary writes at TheKitchn. Using a sifter creates a flour that is lighter and easier to mix. The process also helps to blend together ingredients, especially when multiple dry ingredients are being used — think flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder all at once. Sifting can also come in handy when you're looking for a thin layer of flour to coat the surface of a workstation while you roll out dough for, say, a pie crust.
RecipesPosted by
Forbes

Celebrity Chefs Share Their Most Memorable Father’s Day Dinners

Father’s Day is a few weeks away, and this year that means especially poignant family reunions across the dinner table or around the backyard grill. Many of us are still planning our Father’s Day dinners or visits and at the same time remembering some memorable past years. Celebrity chefs are no different, and many of their most memorable Father’s Day meals have involved time spent in and out of the kitchen.
Recipesmashed.com

You Need To Know About Ina Garten's Genius Cauliflower Toast

We can't help but gush and guffaw over Ina Garten. Everybody does because she is all that, and then some. The host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa" has really broken down barriers with her cooking show. Whether you are young, old, or somewhere in between, a celebrity or non-celebrity, chances are you have jumped on the Garten bandwagon with all her other obsessed fans. We get it. The cookbook author is the neighbor we all wished we had. Imagine what it would be like to live next door to Garten and just pop over to borrow a cup of sugar. Would she invite you in for coffee and cake? Would she be whipping up one of her famous chicken dinners for her husband Jeffrey? The possibilities are limitless.