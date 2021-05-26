Schnuck Markets Announces Folds of Honor Foundation 'Round Up' at the Register
ST. LOUIS - For the fourth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all 111 Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children. This year’s effort is also being supported by Anheuser-Busch, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola and over 55 other vendor partners.www.edglentoday.com