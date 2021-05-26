Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Buyers Crowd Texas Industrial Markets

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-commerce has revealed some fundamental truths about how humans consume goods, mainly that price point and convenience are by far the most important criteria in purchase decisions. The COVID-19 pandemic has served to further ingrain these mentalities and to suck more people into the world of online shopping in the...

rebusinessonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Retail Sales#Retail Investors#U S Markets#Global Markets#U S Investors#The U S Census Bureau#Nrf#Jll#Dalfen Industrial#Federal Reserve#Treasury#Imperium Capital#Otr Fleet Service#Cantex Capital#Oracle#Henry S Miller Brokerage#Industrial Assets#Industrial Users#Industrial Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Madison, WILake Geneva Regional News

In 'frenzied' housing market, buyers take risks or risk losing out

When Betsy Hemminger and her husband decided to sell their Sun Prairie home this spring, their agent advised them to clear out for the weekend. So on the Wednesday night before they listed the 2,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms for $349,900 they went to stay with Besty’s parents. By the time they returned on Sunday, 84 potential buyers had toured the house, and 20 had made offers. Their agent arranged them in a spreadsheet.
RetailZacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Strong 2021 Retail Sales Outlook

Consumers are feeling more optimistic about the economy with a wider reach of vaccination and reopening of the economy. Additionally, huge infrastructure spending package and expanded stimulus are acting as a huge catalyst for consumers to spend higher, resulting in an increase in retail sales. Notably, consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Rockford, ILWIFR

City Market crowds grow with no limits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Illinois re-opened today, Rockford City Market lifted its limits on crowds. People flooded to downtown Rockford to take advantage of the state wide freedom. “I feel free as a bird,” said Regina Hood. She visited City Market with her family, and said people should take...
Texas Stategrocerydive.com

Misfits Market prepares for Texas debut

Misfits Market plans to add Texas to its growing list of states where it delivers when it enters the Dallas market on June 20, a company spokesperson said. The e-grocer also recently debuted upcycled granola through an arrangement with seed-based foods maker 88 Acres, the spokesperson said. Misfits' exclusive Cinnamon Maple Edge’nola is made from edge pieces made during the production of 88 Acres’ Cinnamon & Oats Seed+Oat Bar Thins, a free snack option on JetBlue flights.
Real EstateHenry County Daily Herald

Tips for home buyers during a seller’s market

A combination of factors, including low interest rates and a pandemic-driven decision by many city dwellers to look for houses in the suburbs, has created a housing boom for much of 2020 and 2021. That boom has created an undeniable seller’s market in real estate. Just what is a seller’s...
Retaildrugstorenews.com

NRF reporting retail sales in 2021 to exceed $4.4 trillion

The National Retail Federation has revised one of its most closely watched forecasts upward, anticipating “the fastest growth the U.S. has experienced since 1984," as consumer spending accelerates. The NRF on Wednesday forecast that 2021 retail sales will total between $4.44 trillion to $4.56 trillion, up from $4.02 trillion in...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will Inflation Impact DFW’s Multifamily Market?

First, let’s get back to the basics. Economics 101: Inflation occurs when prices of goods and services rise, leading to a decrease in the value of the currency. The inflation rate has been just 1.6 percent annually for the last 10 years, well under the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal.
RetailGlobeSt.com

How One Investor Broke Into the Competitive Industrial Market

New York-based Box Equities, a new real estate investment group that launched eight months ago, has acquired its latest industrial holdings: a 900,000-square-foot Home Depot-anchored distribution center in Missouri and a 150,000-square-foot Pepsi distribution center in Ohio. The company now owns and manages over 1.8 million square feet of industrial...
Texas Statebaycitysentinel.com

Texas A&M System to help offshore energy industry

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will collaborate with energy-sector stakeholders, several national labs and universities in 10 states as the manager of a new Ocean Energy Safety Institute (OESI). The goals of the new OESI include safer workplaces, improved environmental stewardship and greater U.S. energy...
Real Estatewashingtoninformer.com

Appraisals: Buyer Tips for a Competitive Market

In today’s crazy real estate world and bidding wars, things tend to get out of hand as always in a seller’s market. In fact, Redfin reports nearly two-thirds of offers nationally have ended up in bidding wars, with 42% of homes selling above asking price. Offering below list price is just not an option right now, meaning homebuyers face one more challenge…a lower than expected appraisal.
EconomyFurniture Today

Market bests expectations of connection-hungry industry

HIGH POINT — While many in home furnishings hoped that this week’s High Point Market could serve as some return to normalcy, many maintained tempered expectations. After a couple of days, those expectations were met, if not exceeded, as buyers and designers returned, business was brisk, and connections were reforged after nearly a year and a half of a disrupted industry calendar.
Norton, MAcommercialsearch.com

Black Creek Enters Greater Boston Industrial Market

The company acquired a Norton, Mass., property that is fully leased to U.S. Cabinet Depot. Black Creek Group has entered the Greater Boston industrial market with its acquisition of 176 S. Washington St. The company acquired the industrial facility for an undisclosed price from Paradigm Capital Advisors. : Ares, Black...
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Shifts in buyer behavior reshaping Florida real estate market

Shifts in buyer behavior reshaping Florida real estate market. Whether you’re buying, selling, investing, or waiting – eyes are glued on the real estate market. In Florida, people are keeping an even closer watch on out-of-state buyers as they continue to flock down to the Sunshine State. We know that the pandemic and its impact on both home and work life fueled people to reconsider where and what they want to call home – coupled with low mortgage rates and no state income tax, Florida’s real estate market has rocketed. [Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune]
Texas Statecommunityimpact.com

Bridgeland Summer Sale Gives a Boost to New Home Buyers in #1 Selling Community in Texas

The summer is heating up in Bridgeland, the award-winning community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation. This month brings a hot home sales incentive in the #1 selling master planned community in Texas featuring award-winning amenities, great schools, neighborhood events, and a brand-new village bringing thousands of new homes to the Cypress area. After a year of extreme weather events in Texas, Howard Hughes is giving buyers peace of mind with an excellent perk for those purchasing during the month of June.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Fast Rectifier Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

An Overview of the Global Fast Rectifier Market with Reference to the Global Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) Sector Outlook. The global digital ecosystem has been continuously evolving over the last few years. The worldwide ICT sector has witnessed some key disruptions of late and governments of various economies are devising and implementing smart and inclusive regulations to govern sector penetration and facilitate technology connectivity to all parts of the world. Even as the world of technology prepares for a massive revolution with unimaginable advancements powered by machine intelligence, here are some of the key drifts presently trending the global ICT sector: Mobile as the new internet accessibility engine: Currently, about three-fourths of internet usage is through mobile phones, with an increasing usage witnessed in low-income and middle-income countries. Yet, over half the world’s population is bereft of mobile broadband internet services. Mobile data providers have accepted this challenge and are targeting niche, unpenetrated markets with high-speed connectivity offerings to increase their customer base. Cloud computing to shoot beyond the sky: Cloud is a potent catalyst in all technological advances of the 21st Cloud is transforming the way enterprises handle big data, and ICT companies are looking to deploy new mechanisms and tools to “speak to data” and acquire the relevant information capable of impacting cross sector business growth. Swifter integration of networks and technologies: ICT will continue to disrupt industries and with an increasing shift in focus towards cross-functional platforms that integrate networks, devices, and technologies, a structured integration of communication applications and protocols is fueling new service offerings. An app-led technology universe: If mobile is at the heart of the ICT revolution, mobile apps are the arteries that pump in the necessary innovation for survival. The rise of start-ups offering a plethora of mobile apps is set to revolutionize the entire paradigm of the global ICT sector. Cyber readiness is the norm: A rapid digitalization has also upped the risk of cybercrimes and cyber-attacks. Mobile companies are working to build secure ICT servers and networks and cyber readiness is of paramount importance today while introducing new products and services in the global market.