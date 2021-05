Over 15,000 Free, Rapid-Result Test Kits Already Claimed. The Hamilton County Health Department today released the latest figures on its Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides households within Chattanooga and throughout Hamilton County with access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home to reduce virus spread and keep the community healthy. The program update reveals that since its May 4 launch, Say Yes! COVID Test has placed more than 15,000 test kits into the hands of community members.