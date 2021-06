SEIU Local 73 is celebrating the passage of HB2521 in the Illinois State Senate which will restore workers’ rights to strike without fear of permanent replacement. HB2521 allows labor unions to collect show of interest cards and electronically cast ballots, expands the life of these cards to 12 months, and allows workers to file an unfair labor practice if they face retaliation or permanent replacement during a lawful strike. Employers have frequently used the threat of permanent replacement to divide solidarity among workers and defeat strikes. These threats can be issued before workers even go on strike, and can be used after strikes to punish workers and prevent future strikes. The bill now heads back to the House for passage.