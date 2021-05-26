newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Public Invited to Attend Funeral For Minnesota DNR Officer

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The funeral for a fallen Minnesota law enforcement officer will be held Friday afternoon at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell was killed in the line of duty Monday morning. The 39-year-old Cohasset woman was driving a pickup truck that collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection near Grand Rapids. Grell is survived by her husband, Gene, and three children. William is 13 years old, Jordyn is 4, and Geno is 2 years old.

fun1043.com
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Cohasset, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Obituaries
Grand Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dnr#Law Enforcement Officers#Law Officers#Family Law#The Ira Civic Center#Officer#Conservation Officers#Mn#Grandfather#Husband#Uncle#Kroc Am News#Unsolved Homicide Cases#News Update#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

(UPDATED) Dakota County Drowning Victim Identified

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of an apparent drowning. A news release says the body of 36-year-old Mathew Brust was recovered from Crystal Lake in Burnsville shortly before 11:30 Saturday night. A dive team was called to the lake around 5:45 PM in response to a report of a possible drowning.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

9 Strange Ghost Towns Within 100 Miles of Rochester, Minnesota

It's really interesting getting to learn about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. There are also quite a few in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Actually, most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Big Meth Bust In Wisconsin Includes Southeast Minnesota Man

Ladysmith, WI (KROC AM News) - A southeast Minnesota man was among several people charged as a result of a drug investigation in north-central Wisconsin. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace Tuesday announced that 11 people have been charged in a drug conspiracy case involving the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.
Wabasha County, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Public Asked to Help ID Elgin Vandals

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for some damage to public property. Investigators are seeking any information that might help them identify the person or persons who drove a vehicle through the Elgin ball field. The act of vandalism left deep tire ruts in the grass field.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Nearly 80% of Rochester Area Residents Over 15 Have Had a COVID Shot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Close to 80-percent of Olmsted County residents over the age of 15 have now had at least one dose of COVID vaccine. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate over 86,100 residents of Olmsted County are now fully vaccinated against the new virus. That number represents 71 percent of the local population of those 16 years and older and 53 percent of the total population. Over 95,300 have now received at least one dose of vaccine, which equates to over 79 percent of county residents 16 years and older, and almost 59 percent of the overall population.
La Crescent, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Body of Missing Mushroom Hunter Found Near La Crescent

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a tragic ending to the search for a missing mushroom hunter in far southeastern Minnesota. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the family of Jason Moore was reported missing late Monday night after he left his home earlier in the day to go mushroom hunting near La Crescent. A search was launched and his vehicle was located in an area west of La Crescent where his family believed was looking for mushrooms.
Iowa StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Iowa Man Calmly Disarms Robber At Casey’s!

An armed robbery Tuesday at the Colfax, Iowa, Casey's convenience store ended with no one being hurt, no money stolen, and well calmed down alleged armed robber when a customer intervened. According to KCCI, the store clerks were hiding in the office, calling 911 and Brice Gathercole was inside the...
Kasson, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Charging Battery Suspected of Starting Rural Kasson House Fire

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A battery charging in the garage may have been to blame for a house fire in rural Kasson early today. That's according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, which indicates the fire was reported just before 1 AM at 27264 Highway 34 East of Kasson. The homeowners, Tom and Margie Bigalke, told the 911 dispatcher there was a fire in their garage and smoke in their home.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StateSt. Cloud Times

Zero new COVID-19 deaths, 589 new cases in Minnesota on Monday

No Minnesotans were added to the state's COVID-19 death toll Monday, according to the daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health. The state reported zero deaths last Monday. There's been only a handful of days with zero deaths since the start of the pandemic in Minnesota in March 2020.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

State grant helps PCSO add to its fleet on the water

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is adding to their fleet of boats, thanks to a federal grant through the state, Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman reports. The PCSO applied for a State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant and was subsequently awarded an 18’x 8’ Alumitech Airboat with a 450-horsepower motor and aluminum trailer.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.