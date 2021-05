DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn’t matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I’m older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I’m not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? — Grown Up.