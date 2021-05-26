Canadian wine auction sets world record: $17,625 for single bottle of 1992 Screaming Eagle
IronGateAuctions.com closes its first commercial auction season with 99 per cent sell through rate. Within two months of launch, IronGateAuctions.com has set a world record, fetching the highest price ever paid for a 750 mL bottle of 1992 Screaming Eagle according to Wine Market Journal, the industry’s most comprehensive resource for wine auction trade values and market information. The Californian cult legend sold for $17,625 CAD (including 17.5 per cent buyer’s premium) during Iron Gate’s most recent online wine auction, which ran from May 11 to 18. The auction yielded strong prices in all categories with an impressive offering of Bordeaux and Burgundy leading the way, grossing $673,510 overall, including 17.5 per cent buyer's premium.www.mysanantonio.com