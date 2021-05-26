Canadian wine auction sets world record: $17,625 for single bottle of 1992 Screaming Eagle

How much would you be willing to spend on a bottle of wine that was, say, intended to be a gift for an emperor?. For a good bottle of wine at a reasonable price point, wine experts recommend spending between $15 and $25 on a bottle. That's for the average person, though. And while some may be tempted to spend between $50 and $200 on a single bottle for special occasions, there are few who purchase ones that come with price tags equivalent to those you'd see on a new car or even a house. But private collectors do exist and are constantly on the lookout for rare finds.