Toms River, NJ

Ocean County Mall Hosts Virtual 5K

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Simon Malls

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Mall will host a virtual 5 kilometer run to support education as part of its Simon Youth Foundation (SYF).

SYF is a national nonprofit committed to helping students reach graduation day. SYF executes this mission by partnering with local public school districts to launch Simon Youth Academies, alternative high schools located primarily in Simon Malls, and by awarding Simon Youth Scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

The Foundation is committed to helping students graduate and believes that all youth, no matter their personal circumstances, should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams through education.

Those seeking to support education by participating in the 5K are urged to encourage co-workers, friends, and family to join in.

The event will run from noon until 11:55 p.m. on June 30 and can occur anywhere. Register online at donate.syf.org/5K2021

Since its inception, SYF has helped more than 22,000 students at risk of dropping out of high school earn their diplomas through 41 Simon Youth Academies in 15 states, and has awarded over $19 million in post-secondary scholarships.

Toms River, NJ
Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
