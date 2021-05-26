newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

11 CMCSS schools earn Purple Star School Award

By Jessica Forman-Goldberg
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is proud to announce 11 schools in the district have been awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award. CMCSS had three schools that earned the Purple Star School Award a year ago – Ringgold Elementary, Rossview Middle and Rossview High. The Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) in Tennessee selected just 18 institutions across the state for this honor.

clarksvillenow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Clarksville, TN
Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Montgomery County, TN
Education
City
Woodlawn, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#School Website#High School Students#Elementary School#State Schools#Cmcss#Ringgold Elementary#Rossview Middle#Rossview High#Multiple Schools#Serving Students#Military Friendly Schools#Tn#Professional Development#Military Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Clarksville, TNclarksvillenow.com

New CMCSS principals appointed for fall semester

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has announced 10 new administrative appointments for the 2021-22 school year. According to a news release, Lynne Rains has been selected to be principal of Barkers Mill Elementary School. She replaces Rhonda Kennedy who will be retiring. Rains has been...
Tennessee Statechattanoogapulse.com

Eight Hamilton County Schools Ranked In Top 100 In Tennessee

The Top 100 high schools in Tennessee includes eight high schools from Hamilton County Schools in the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (10) was ranked in the top ten high schools in Tennessee. Signal Mountain Middle High School (26), Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (28), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (41), Hamilton County Collegiate High At Chattanooga State (47), Soddy Daisy High School (48), East Hamilton High School (60) and STEM School Chattanooga (97) were also included in the top 100 schools in the state.
Clarksville, TNPosted by
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in Clarksville

Clarksville, Tennessee, is a new, thriving community with a quaint small-town atmosphere. The historic city is situated in a location that provides tourists with easy access to the beautiful natural areas around it, including the Cumberland River, and it is expected to be one of the top tourism destinations in 2021. I remeber having a great time there with my best friends a couple of years ago.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Tennessee StatePosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Tennessee StateWREG

Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy...
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Clarksville, TNclarksvillenow.com

Billy Lee named City of Clarksville fleet manager

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mayor Joe Pitts announced Monday that Billy Lee has been named fleet manager for the City of Clarksville. Lee served as interim fleet manager and garage manager while a search for a new department head was conducted. His appointment is effective May 17. “Billy has served our...
Woodlawn, TNclarksvillenow.com

Thanks to CMCSS for great work in challenging year | COMMENTARY

Last August, my wife, Rita, and I agreed to serve as virtual mentors for our 9-year-old grandson, Jack. Jack would be entering third grade at Woodlawn Elementary School after a summer move to the Woodlawn community. After several discussions with our daughter and son-in-law, and given the status of COVID-19 infections, we collectively agreed that “virtual school” would be best for Jack. Little did we know about the challenges the school year would bring.