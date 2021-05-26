11 CMCSS schools earn Purple Star School Award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is proud to announce 11 schools in the district have been awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award. CMCSS had three schools that earned the Purple Star School Award a year ago – Ringgold Elementary, Rossview Middle and Rossview High. The Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) in Tennessee selected just 18 institutions across the state for this honor.clarksvillenow.com