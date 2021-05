Russian hackers who were behind the SolarWinds data breach have launched cyberattacks on government agencies and NGOs, according to Microsoft. The tech giant said that the hackers have targeted more than 150 government agencies, think tanks, and organizations. According to Microsoft, around 3,000 email accounts at various organizations have been targeted by the group. Microsoft has named the hacked – Nobelium. Microsoft in a blog post said that most of the organizations under attack are in the United States. “We believe that hackers behind these attacks are part of the same Russian group that was behind one of the worst data breaches ever that took place last year. Software vendor SolarWinds was the victim of that cyber attack.”