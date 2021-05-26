newsbreak-logo
Former Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway placed on ineligible list after MLB investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that it has concluded its investigation into the alleged inappropriate behavior of former Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway. As a result of the investigation, which found that Callaway violated the league's policies, MLB has placed the 46-year-old on its ineligible list through the 2022 season.

Mickey Callaway
Rob Manfred
