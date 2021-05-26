newsbreak-logo
SlipSki Boating Solutions Brings State-Of-The-Art Boat Slip Covers To East San Francisco Bay Communities

Bay Residents in Contra Costa County Now Have Access to the Best-Looking, Most-Durable, American-Made Boat Slip Covers. HOUSTON and DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. SlipSki Boating Solutions, LLC™, an innovator in covers for boats and personal watercraft, announced today it has completed the build and installation of its first custom boat slip covers on Discovery Bay, CA. This section of the Northeast Bay features spectacular vistas and million-dollar coastline homes, yet many of the homeowner’s expensive boats and personal watercraft are not adequately protected from the elements.

