Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Completes Property-wide Reimagination

The Naka Island Phuket is a one of a kind luxury beach getaway when visiting the popular holiday destination. Board a sleek speedboat and within minutes you’ll be transported to a private paradise. The resort brings an instant feeling of calm and tranquility featuring luxury villas and five star facilities to entice and spoil the discerning traveller. We were awed by our stunning Seaview Pool Villa featuring panoramic ocean views, a refreshing private pool, grand master bedroom, and romantic outdoor bath. Days were spent lounging in the privacy of our villa or participating in water sports on the pristine beach. The main resort pool is an idyllic spot to enjoy cocktails or casual lunches and our children loved exploring the variety of activities and expansive grounds of the resort.