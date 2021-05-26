Mount Pleasant alum Keegan Rich takes shot at NCAA DIII track and field championship
Keegan Rich was having a solid track and field career at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. Rich, a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, was the top scorer in the 2020 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, earning all-conference honors in the long jump, triple jump, high jump and 60-meter dash. He also earned Academic all-conference honors for the 2019-20 season.www.thehawkeye.com