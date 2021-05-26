Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus today:

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 15 days ago
Active cases: 1,975, down from 1,990 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations: 189, down from 200 on Tuesday. Vaccinations: About 8,600. The numbers aren’t exactly taking off.

Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

