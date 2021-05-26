Coach files a complaint with WNBA, claims the referee called him the “boy”
Chicago Sky coach James Wade filed a complaint with the NBA Wednesday morning after the referee addressed him lightly during Tuesday night’s loss to Atlanta. “When someone says to one of my players, ‘Hey, explain to your son,’ I take it personally, ‘” said Wade, one of two African-American men who worked as head coaches in the league, after losing 90-90. 83. “This is what I have been dealing with. This is how people see me.”amicohoops.net