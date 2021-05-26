Coach files a complaint with WNBA, claims the referee called him the “boy”

Entering the 2021 WNBA season, the Chicago Sky are in a position they may not be used to: legitimate championship contention. The Sky, who sent shockwaves through women’s basketball this past offseason by signing WNBA legend Candace Parker, are widely considered throughout the community as one of a few teams that could win it all in 2021. Chicago ranked second in Swish Appeal’s preseason power rankings, and the hype certainly seems justified after head coach and general manager James Wade made upgrades across the board to a 2020 team that had potential but petered out down the stretch.