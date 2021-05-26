MacroFab Announces a $15M Series B round led by Edison Partners, Including Strategic Investment from Altium to Ignite Growth of Manufacturing-as-a-Service for Electronics
HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. MacroFab today announced $15 million in new funding. The round was led by Edison Partners, with prior investors including ATX Venture Partners participating. Altium Limited, a leader in the electronics design software space, joined the round as a strategic investor aligned with the MacroFab mission of digitizing electronics production from earliest design stages to prototype development and commercial production.www.mysanantonio.com