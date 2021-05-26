Noteworthy

Winners of the bike raffle at the 2021 Jackson County Bike Rodeo pose with their new bikes, thanks to sponsorship from Motion Makers Bike Shop, Appalachian Funeral Services, Mountain Park Urgent Care, Wilson Family Chiropractic and Woodmen Life Chapter 560. Winners, from left, Andy Brassard, Jake Lippard, Madison Nam, Huckleberry Kinville and Joseph Friddle. Many partners made this event possible, such as Jackson County Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Health, Public School, Sheriff’s Office, Safe Routes to School, Safe Kids Jackson County, Western Carolina University Bike Club, WCU Police Department, Recreation Therapy, Parks and Recreation Management, Nantahala SORBA, Region A Partnership for Children and the Great Smokies Health Foundation.