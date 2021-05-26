Cancel
Sylva, NC

Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY COON HUNTERS ASSOCIATION will hold events Saturday at 44 Oak Hill Drive, Sylva. A bench show starts at 5 p.m., with a night hunt at 9 p.m. Contact Matt Bryson at 508-6465 for more information. ALL JACKSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITIES will be closed Monday for Memorial...

Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Noteworthy: Notes from our business community and everywhere else

THE JACKSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17 at 24 D Steeple Drive. Call Jack Debnam for information at 506-4709. THE JACKSON COUNTY BRANCH OF THE NAACP will hold its May Membership Meeting online at 10 a.m. Saturday. The topic for discussion is “Should Sylva’s Confederate Monument Be Removed? A community discussion.” Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Acts of Kindness

The Rotary Club of Sylva continued the annual tradition of supporting community groups working to make Jackson County better with 11 organizations receiving a total of $10,000 this year. The club is pleased to contribute to these groups even in a year where fundraising was not possible due to the...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Letters to the Editor

On Monday, May 3 Circles of Jackson met at Lucy in the Rye to celebrate and honor its outstanding donors and volunteers. Five year pins were given to Susan Bogardus, Laura Chapman, Mary Elvington, Barbara Klerlein, Joe Klerlein and Karson Walston. We appreciate the fact that they have faithfully helped us each week for the past five years.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Proclamation honors law enforcement

At its May 4 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners recognized three groups via proclamation. For Law Enforcement Week And Peace Officers Memorial Day, the board expressed appreciation “for the critical contributions and sacrifices made by members of law enforcement.”. May is recognized as Older Americans Month by the...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget for the Southwestern North

NOTICE The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget for the Southwestern North Carolina Planning and Economic Development Commission will be submitted to the Board of Directors on Monday May 24, 2021. A hearing to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the budget will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the main conference room at the Southwestern Commission Office Building, 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva, North Carolina pending the outcome of the Board meeting on May 24, 2021. Copies of the budget document will be available for inspection from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in Room 101 of the Southwestern Commission Office Building in Sylva, North Carolina from May 25, 2021 through May 28, 2021. 10-11e.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Local Government Meetings for Thursday, May 13 through Thursday, May 20

• 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, May 13), Sylva town board virtual meeting. Call 586-2719 or email townclerk@townofsylva.org by noon on the day of the meeting to sign up to make public comment, including the topic you wish to speak on. If you wish to view the meeting, see www.youtube.com/channel/UCRL0vTRXlVtk0V3EDwcILEQ/. •...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Katherine Webb Green of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 331 Valley Springs Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 or before the 13th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 13th day of May, 2021. Katherine webb Green, Executor of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin 10-13*
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

4H offers programs to get kids outside enjoying nature

Keep it simple this summer. We live in a beautiful place. Get outside – just get outside. We’ve all been indoors a lot due to COVID restrictions so this summer – just get outside. Creative play is necessary for healthy child development. I remember digging in the dirt, playing with...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Tribe OKs small amounts of marijuana

The Great Smoky Mountains could soon be a little smokier after leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians approved a measure decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana. On May 7, the Tribal Council voted to allow personal use of one ounce or less of pot for anyone 21 years and older.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against VIRGINIA P. WILLIAMS, a/k/a A. VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, a/k/a AGNES VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina, are notified to present their claims to the below named Administrator on or before the day of August 5, 2021 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 6th day of May, 2021. Robert H. Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Virginia P. Williams c/o Agatha B. Guy Carpenter & Guy, PLLC 559 West Main Street Sylva, North Carolina 28779 9-12e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Chief Justice Paul Newby visits Sylva

N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby visited both Jackson County courthouses Tuesday afternoon, part of a two-year journey to visit all 100 county courthouses in the state. The tour began in Murphy on May 10 and will end in Manteo. Newby and his wife, Macon, stopped by the historic Courthouse first....
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Bike Rodeo event rousing success

Winners of the bike raffle at the 2021 Jackson County Bike Rodeo pose with their new bikes, thanks to sponsorship from Motion Makers Bike Shop, Appalachian Funeral Services, Mountain Park Urgent Care, Wilson Family Chiropractic and Woodmen Life Chapter 560. Winners, from left, Andy Brassard, Jake Lippard, Madison Nam, Huckleberry Kinville and Joseph Friddle. Many partners made this event possible, such as Jackson County Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Health, Public School, Sheriff’s Office, Safe Routes to School, Safe Kids Jackson County, Western Carolina University Bike Club, WCU Police Department, Recreation Therapy, Parks and Recreation Management, Nantahala SORBA, Region A Partnership for Children and the Great Smokies Health Foundation.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JCPS shows its teachers some love

May 3-7 was Teacher Appreciation Week, and Jackson County Public Schools honored their teachers in a variety of ways. The school system has a little over 300 teachers and more than 600 employees to educate and care for the children in the community. “During the school week each school site...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

A LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

A LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY seeks a Family Caregiver Support Coordinator to work with and assist individuals and families within the Southwestern Commission seven-county service area. Duties include managing and overseeing the Family Caregiver Support Program, coordinating with a variety of stakeholders for the provision of caregiver issues, and provide ongoing information and assistance. Must be able to work with other organizations to provide services. An equivalent combination of education and experience is required. While located in Sylva, extensive travel in and out of the Southwestern Commission service area is required with some overnight travel. Two years of experience in caregiver support or related field is preferred. Submit state application to your local NCWorks Career Center or mail to Southwestern Commission, 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva NC 28779. 9-10e.
Sylva, NCThe Mountaineer

Vendors needed for Greening Up the Mountains

Artisans, crafters, and food vendors are invited to submit their application for the Greening Up the Mountains Festival to be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Greening Up The Mountains Festival is the premiere spring festival for Western North Carolina. The festival, sponsored by the...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Ilda welcomed to town

On Thursday, April 22, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony for Ilda, 462 W. Main St. Ilda specializes in Italian-inspired cuisine, handmade pasta and craft cocktails. They are open from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 307-2036, or visit www.Ildainsylva.com or Facebook. From left are Chamber ambassadors Chase Kress, Laurie Bryson, Steve Baxley; Ilda’s Tanner Anderson, Antoine Hodge, Bibiana Freites, Crystal Pace, Ciro, Santiago Guzzetti, Aaron Woleslagle, Cara Rimmer; ambassadors Natalie Newman, Michele Smith, Karson Walston, and Ilda’s Kristi Wheatley and Nadia Hulett.