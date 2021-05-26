Los Angeles Tourism Becomes First Destination Marketing Organization to Partner with CLEAR to Enhance Safety for Meetings and Events
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (Los Angeles Tourism) and CLEAR announced today a partnership to utilize CLEAR’s Health Pass to more safely welcome group business back to the City of Angels. Beginning this month, meeting planners and event organizers booking business to Los Angeles can receive priority access to Health Pass, creating a seamless and expedited entry to events that prioritizes confidentiality.www.mysanantonio.com