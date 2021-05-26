newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Commentary: Genius is as genius does

By jlkrull59
thestatehousefile.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS—The genius caucus of the Indiana House of Representatives got together the other day and cooked up another brilliant plan. Not satisfied with the work they already have done tossing the state into a constitutional crisis and forcing taxpayers to spend money on unnecessary litigation, 19 Republican House members decided to see if they could prolong the coronavirus pandemic, too. They sent Gov. Eric Holcomb—their fellow Republican and the man whose judgment, character and leadership they have been impugning for nearly two years—a letter urging him to prevent Indiana University from requiring students and employees to be vaccinated before they come to campus.

thestatehousefile.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Geniuses#Earth Science#Republican House#Indiana University#Fda#Americans#Franklin College#Thestatehousefile Com#Lunacy#Love#Skepticism#Man#Gravity#People#Plausibility#Gov Eric Holcomb#Crisis#Caucus#Unnecessary Litigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

4 Steps to Bring Forth Your Genius

You have your special gifts, the things that seem almost effortless to do, generate great energy, and make a meaningful contribution. These gifts are your genius. Putting your genius to work brings out your best and gives life meaning. It is an act of love, and can manifest in your work, or in other areas of life.
Tacoma, WAthefuturist.co

Meet the Accidental Genius – #Science

Fascinating story into the hidden Power of the Mind. In 2002, Jason Padgett was the victim of a vicious beating outside a karaoke bar in Tacoma, Washington. Upon regaining consciousness, Padgett’s sight was forever altered by a condition called acquired savant syndrome. The brain trauma opened his eyes to an entirely new world—one filled with patterns and strobes, like a stop-motion film. This is a fascinating story into the hidden power of the mind and one man’s inspiring tale of courage and personal triumph. The Acquired Savant is a film by Thomas Petersen.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Science Research Institute Student Named GENIUS Olympiad Finalist

Findings show gene resistance to methicillin and sulfonamide in Pennsylvania water supply. Abby Robinson, a Science Research Institute participant and a sophomore at Conrad Weiser High School, was named a United States finalist in the GENIUS Olympiad for her research work on antibiotic resistant genes in the Schuylkill River watershed.
AmazonPosted by
TheStreet

OZY And Chevrolet Announce Their Genius Award Recipients

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OZY Genius Awards (OGAs), sponsored by Chevrolet, offers 10 college students the grand opportunity of up to $10,000, along with the time and mentorship to turn their genius ideas into reality. This year's genius winners have just been chosen by a judges' panel featuring Padma Lakshmi, Katty Kay, Jalen Rose, Marc Lasry, Carmen Yulín Cruz and Dr. Monique Umphrey.
Educationaugustman.com

What Makes A Genius? A Yale Professor Has Developed A Formula To Define It

Genius isn’t dependent on IQ, but on the impact and duration of a person’s work — this vision proposed by a Yale professor challenges an idealised, historic vision of talent that is exclusively based on cognitive abilities. Geniuses are regularly making headlines. While many researchers, authors and journalists are endlessly...
ReligionThe Free Press

Hate-drenched Christian Right rules Republican Party

As a political observer for more than 40 years, I attest: Today’s Republican Party and “conservative” movement are saturated in lies, conspiracy theories, bigotry and hate. “Limited government?” Beyond laughable. Lies and whacko conspiracy theories? Virtually entirely on the right: Pizzagate. QAnon. “Clintons murdered Vince Foster.” “Stolen” 2020 election (The...
Congress & Courtsmaconhomepress.com

Graves Demands Speaker Pelosi Investigate Origins of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) joined more than 200 colleagues today in calling on Speaker Pelosi to direct her committee chairs to look into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, the House of Representatives has held zero hearings on the origins of the virus and the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup.
MinoritiesBoston Globe

The Second Amendment’s anti-Blackness

On the last night of his life, Philando Castile, a Black man, was driving with his girlfriend and her young daughter when a police officer pulled him over in a suburb of St. Paul, Minn., in 2016. Castile complied with the cop’s orders and informed him that he was carrying a firearm. Within seconds, the officer shot Castile five times.
Massachusetts Stateblavity.com

Massachusetts Teacher Exposed As Freelance White Supremacist Writer

An elementary school teacher in Massachusetts was discovered and exposed as a white supremacist writer, Huffington Post reports. The teacher was identified by the Anonymous Comrades Collective, an anti-fascist research group, as Benjamin Welton, a Boston University PhD candidate and former first-fifth grade teacher at Star Academy. Welton was also...
EconomyWashington Examiner

Latest economic data show red states crushing blue states — and here’s why

The good news is our economic recovery from the pandemic is finally underway. The bad news is that it’s going a lot slower in blue states than red states — thanks to foolish big-government policies. This is the inescapable conclusion revealed by the latest jobs and unemployment data. “The unemployment...
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”
U.S. Politicsrenegadetribune.com

Remember the Great White Savior? Never Forget!

They stole the election! They robbed us of another four years of Donald Trump getting on his hands and knees, prostrate before his jewish supremacist masters. What’s crazy is that I still see Trump shills all over. Top Scientist Exposes the Real Dangers of Milk: It ‘Turns on Cancer’ and...
Pharmaceuticalsyourdecommissioningnews.com

The “vaccine syndrome” worries some doctors, but what is it?

It’s imperative to continue applying barrier gestures against Covid-19 and that’s even fifteen days after receiving a second dose, according to doctors. “Vaccine syndrome” worries some clinicians, relaxing, lax with new vaccinations and very quickly abandon barrier gestures. For the professionals, even if they are vaccinated, you still have to be careful to protect others but you too, against Covid-19.
California StateBGR

Earth is basically swallowing this town in California

A small town in California has been making news headlines in recent days for its very big problem, one that’s contributed to town officials having a sinking feeling about its future. Literally. Here’s the thing about the town of Corcoran, which sits almost equidistant between Los Angeles and San Francisco:...