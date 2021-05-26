Acker Announces US$10M Trinity Collection Auction

When well-known collectors downsize homes, it can cause a major stir in the rarified world of decorative art auctions. So, when a prolific couple approached Christie’s international head of design Alex Heminway to help them divest of some of their possessions when moving house, he knew that he was in for a treat. Little did he know that it would be an extensive collection dedicated to one of the highest-grossing designers of recent years—Jean Royère—whose infamous Ours Polaire (a.k.a. the Polar Bear Sofa) is known to command record-breaking prices when it goes up for sale. A Polar Bear Sofa, among other prized Royère pieces, is exactly what Heminway found, as well as intricate metal mirrors by Parisian artist, jeweler, and designer Line Vautrin. There were also earthenware vessels by ceramicist Georges Jouve, all of which will appear in the much-anticipated auction “Paris in New York,” which is set to kick off later this week at Christie’s.