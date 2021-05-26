newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Acker Announces US$10M Trinity Collection Auction

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Acker, the world’s largest wine auction house, announced today the unveiling of an unparalleled offering at auction on June 9th and 10th, dubbed “The Trinity Collection.” This US$10 million sale brings together the cellars of three of the house’s top clients for what is being touted as the auction of the year and Acker’s largest auction of 2021 to date. While featuring the world’s finest wines in typical fashion, the selection of wines from the Domaine de la Romanee Conti stand above the crowd, expected to achieve close to $3M in total sales. In addition, this auction is being touted as the most important collection of mature Champagne ever to come to auction, featuring 877 bottles, 323 magnums, 10 Jeroboams, 2 Methuselahs and 30 half-bottles of Champagne dating back to the legendary 1911 vintage.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Auction House#Public Auction#3m#Total Sales#Retail Sales#Record Sales#The Champagne Club#Moet Chandon#The Trinity Collection#Salon Krug Bollinger#Ackerlive#Acker Established#Drc#Acker Chairman#Weekly Web Auctions#London#Vintage#June#Immediate Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Real EstateMySanAntonio

etco Homes Announces Official Pre-Sales for The Addison at The Melrose Collection

Etco Homes Launches Pre-Sales at Newest Luxury Address Adjacent to Melrose Place. etco Homes, a privately-owned, Los Angeles-based homebuilding company, has officially commenced sales for the exclusive new luxury condominium homes at The Addison located at 724 N. Croft Avenue. As the first of three residential communities in The Melrose Collection, The Addison includes 28 inviting and tastefully designed two- and three-level luxury townhomes and offers stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline and the Hollywood Hills.
RetailHouston Chronicle

HYPERAMS Announces Upcoming Online Auction of Calibre, Inc.

Complete Paint Systems, Wash Systems, Robotic Automation, and Support Equipment at Three Locations. HYPERAMS, LLC announces the online auction of assets pertaining to a complete liquidation of Calibre, Inc, a provider of complex, high content, Class A paint solutions for North America’s largest motorcycle manufacturer. The assets are located in three facilities, two of which are located in Grafton, Wisconsin, and one in Saukville, Wisconsin.
Shoppinglinns.com

Corinphila June 7-12 auction series features Besancon Great Britain, Erivan Austria, other name collections

Corinphila, the Swiss philatelic auction house, will auction stamps and postal history from the Besancon and other important collections June 7-12 at its Zurich gallery. The six-day sale will include nine separate catalogs offering the following material: the Everaldo Santos collection of 1606-1886 South American maritime postal history, selections from North America, Central America and South America, and part 1 of the Alpaca collection of Peru (June 7);
LifestylePosted by
The Press

CASETiFY and BTS Announce a New Collection of Dynamite-Inspired Accessories

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its third partnership with global pop icons, BTS. Following a series of sold out collections, the two are reuniting to introduce a special lineup of accessories inspired by the No. 1 Billboard song, "Dynamite." Shoppers can get a head start on the release by signing up for the virtual waitlist at casetify.com/bts-dynamite, which grants priority access to the collection on launch day, May 31.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

This Alexander McQueen collection contained so many brushstrokes of nuance and reference that you were left itching to hear the design rationale behind them unstitched. Sarah Burton’s team is well-prepped, welcoming, and good eggs in general, yet seeing a collection as rich as this without that creator’s take seems like listening to a song with great lyrics played instrumentally. The sparse release notes asserted a “focus on silhouette,” and once you got beyond top notes including the sweetly naif early abstract-aping papercut prints and nicely spliced hybrid garments that also featured heavily in women’s pre-fall, it was these experiments in outline that lingered most in the memory.
Museumsartfixdaily.com

Despite Protests, Several Museums Sell Off Collection Artworks at Auction

A handful of U.S. museums sent collection artworks to the auction block at a Sotheby's American art sale that totalled $15 million on Wednesday. Women artists in the sale including Mary Cassatt, Georgia O'Keeffe, Grandma Moses and Gertude Abercrombie brought big prices for some small-sized works overall. Although some of...
Economyartfixdaily.com

Gas station collectibles, Canadian petroliana signs, automobilia do well in Miller & Miller auction, May 15

(ARTFIXdaily.com) NEW HAMBURG, Ontario, Canada – Two Supertest Service Station (“Canada’s All Canadian Company”) double-sided porcelain hanging signs sold for a combined $41,300 and a Bennett 541 Supertest gas pump from the 1940s brought $20,060 in an online Petroliana & Advertising auction held May 15th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. The auction overall grossed $341,905.
Shoppingsportscollectorsdaily.com

Latest Installment of Hall T206 Collection Auction Set to Open

The latest installment in a multi-year auction distributing one man’s massive collection of T206 cards to the masses will get underway next week. Heritage Auctions plans to launch Part VII of the ongoing series of sales featuring cards from David Hall’s ten-year quest to collect not just a couple of complete T206 sets, but every variation and oddity within it he could locate. Subtle nuances in the advertising on the back account for many of the scarce examples known only to Hall because of his passion for finding them. It was the most comprehensive T206 collection ever assembled, with more than 5,000 cards.
Beauty & Fashionwatchesbysjx.com

Highlights: The Creatives at Phillips’ Hong Kong Watch Auction

Having rounded up some of the interesting and probably overlooked at Phillips’ upcoming Hong Kong watch auction, we now take a look at some of the independent watchmaking highlights in the sale. The auction includes big ticket headline lots like a F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain, and of course the F.P....
Shoppingcoinupdate.com

Historic Civil War tokens from the NGC-certified Partrick Collection in Heritage Auctions sale

Store cards and patriotic tokens offer a glimpse into American life in the mid-1800s. More than 1,200 tokens certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) from the Donald G. Partrick Collection are featured in Heritage Auctions’ upcoming Civil War Merchant and Patriotic Tokens U.S. Coins sale. Online bidding is now open and culminates on May 30, 2021, during a live auction in Dallas, Texas.
Designers & Collectionshomeaccentstoday.com

Chelsea House announces debut of Shayla Copas Collection

Designer, author and influencer Shayla Copas is bringing her point of view to a line of products for Chelsea House. The Shayla Copas Collection for Chelsea House includes accessories, mirrors, accent furniture and lighting based on Copas’ signature sophisticated yet playful design style. The collection’s official launch will take place...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

BENE x Alexa Pulitzer x Preservation Hall Announce Capsule Collection

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – BENE Handbags Founder Ellie Schwing, Artist Alexa Pulitzer and Preservation Hall Creative Director Ben Jaffe announced a collaboration design launch of the capsule collection handbag. Created to highlight New Orleans artists and raise funds for local culture bearers all in style, each luxury BENE handbag will feature Alexa Pulitzer’s iconic “King Gator” sculpted and hand-dipped in gold for the handbag closure, and a nylon liner featuring the original handwritten score of Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s “Keep Your Head Up,” which was written by Jaffe. The handbags are currently available for purchase at benehandbags.com, alexapulitzer.com and preshallfoundation.org.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Money Museum to auction off numismatic collection duplicates

The public has an opportunity to join numismatic experts in adding to or starting coin collections during special monthly eBay auctions of duplicate Money Museum items. In official terms, museums call this a deaccessioning and, beginning in June, it will include world coins, paper money, tokens and medals, with some American coins and mint sets.
Businesshypebeast.com

Kering Announces Plans to Sell More PUMA Shares

Is set to continue reducing its stake in , selling another portion of shares as it further switches its focus to the luxury market. The latest move will see Kering sell 8.9 million shares — representing around 5.9% of PUMA — valued at around €833 million EUR (approximately $1 billion USD).
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

London’s Bimber Distillery Unveils The Spirit Of The Underground Whisky Collection

In partnership with the Transport for London, the London-based Bimber Distillery recently launched The Spirit of the Underground Collection. The collection of self-described iconic single malt whiskies celebrate the heritage and diversity of the distillery’s home city. Each bottle in the new collection features a different station on the London Underground network, which is the oldest underground passenger railway service in the world.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

An Extensive Private Collection of Jean Royère Gems Is Going Up for Auction

When well-known collectors downsize homes, it can cause a major stir in the rarified world of decorative art auctions. So, when a prolific couple approached Christie’s international head of design Alex Heminway to help them divest of some of their possessions when moving house, he knew that he was in for a treat. Little did he know that it would be an extensive collection dedicated to one of the highest-grossing designers of recent years—Jean Royère—whose infamous Ours Polaire (a.k.a. the Polar Bear Sofa) is known to command record-breaking prices when it goes up for sale. A Polar Bear Sofa, among other prized Royère pieces, is exactly what Heminway found, as well as intricate metal mirrors by Parisian artist, jeweler, and designer Line Vautrin. There were also earthenware vessels by ceramicist Georges Jouve, all of which will appear in the much-anticipated auction “Paris in New York,” which is set to kick off later this week at Christie’s.