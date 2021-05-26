TPGi and Compliance Sheriff Announce Preferred Software Partnership to enable Compliance Sheriff customers to continue supported accessibility monitoring beyond 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. ("NFSG") is pleased to announce that it has promoted Jennifer Dorfman as its Chief Compliance Officer. Newbridge Financial, Inc. is the holding company to NFSG as well its broker dealer subsidiary, Newbridge Securities Corporation ("NSC"). In this new compliance leadership role, Jennifer Dorfman will lead NFSG's compliance program and support NFSG's continued expansion. Jennifer will continue to drive forward the company's culture of strong compliance and integrity. Her appointment and position on NFSG's executive team reflects the importance placed on compliance throughout every part of the business. She will continue to serve as Compliance Supervisor for NSC.