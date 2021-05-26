TPGi and Compliance Sheriff Announce Preferred Software Partnership to enable Compliance Sheriff customers to continue supported accessibility monitoring beyond 2021
Since February's End of Life announcement that confirmed Compliance Sheriff's impending sunset at the end of the year, the Compliance Sheriff team has been actively working to identify alternative software providers that closely align with its monitoring and analytics solutions. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Compliance Sheriff and TPGi (previously known as The Paciello Group) are formally launching a partnership program that will allow Compliance Sheriff customers to continue leveraging accessibility analytics benefits beyond 2021 through TPGi's ARC Platform.