Lake Charles, LA

What's Going on With the Capital One Tower?

By Buddy Russ
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 3 days ago
Buildings in the downtown area are slowly being worked on. Driving to work this afternoon, I noticed the First Federal Building had a crew working on the outside. Honestly, it made me happy to see some progress in the downtown area. To some, it looks like nothing has been done at all. However, after seeing what the area looked like the day after Laura, I can say without a doubt the area of downtown Lake Charles looks much better than it did months ago. That is, until you make the turn and see the Capital One building.

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

