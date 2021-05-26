Well Data Labs Announces Partnership with Ubiterra

Pittsburgh, PA and Austin, TX – May 17th, 2021 Accion Labs and Company.com LLC have entered into a strategic partnership resulting in the ability to deliver a scalable, turnkey Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solution for accelerating digital transformation. Pursuant to the agreement, Accion Labs (“Accion”), an innovation engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation, will be designated as a preferred partner in the implementation and customization of the Company.com DXP to all current and future clients. To support this role, Accion will have direct access to developer resources and support from the Company.com team in bringing implementations to market for its customers. The resulting center of excellence will make the Company.com DXP the solution of choice for Accion’s international digital transformation practice spanning 22 countries and supported by more than 3000 employees. “As we continue to focus on providing speed to market for our customers, the Company.com DXP provides a means of accelerating digital transformation, creating connected experiences without re-engineering legacy tech stacks. With the Company.com DXP, we have an end-to-end digital transformation practice that can shave months or years off of a DX timeline. A platform such as DXP has become even more relevant in the current post-pandemic world,” said Kinesh Doshi, Founder & CEO of Accion Labs. “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” said Bill Wade, founder and CEO of Company.com. “Accion’s global footprint and broad expertise makes them an ideal partner for enterprise implementations. Add their years of experience developing on our platform, and we have a match made in heaven.” This partnership will also allow Company.com to instantly bring the scale and expertise of a blue-chip engineering partner to their enterprise clients and prospects. “Our teams have been working closely together for several years now, and no group of engineers knows our platform, or has earned our respect, more than our friends at Accion,” said David Kramer, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Company.com. “Operationally, this allows us to focus on building out our platform, with the peace of mind of knowing that we have delivery experts standing by for implementations of all sizes.” Accion President Anand Raja expressed similar optimism. “We expect our current customers and prospects to be very excited about this new capability. By leveraging the DXP Platform, we can offer greatly increased speed to market, lower cost, and in the long run, much lower total cost of ownership.” The Company.com DXP has been field-tested in multiple engagements and several additional engagements are underway or planned, with joint development efforts to begin immediately. About Accion Labs Accion Labs, founded in 2011, is a Pittsburgh-headquartered global technology firm specializing in working with technology firms and IT organizations in the emerging technologies such as Rich Internet Applications, Service-Oriented Architecture, SaaS, Cloud, Open-Source, BI/DW, Mobility, Automation, DevOps and Big Data. Spread over 12 global offices, Accion has an engineering headcount of more than 2,250 employees. Accion clients include software product firms, e-SaaS firms, e-commerce organizations and e-business organizations. Accion engages with its clients in a range of collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams, turn-key projects and professional staffing. Accion specializes in building new products and re-engineering legacy products to leverage emerging technologies and best practices. Led by an entrepreneurial management team that believes in execution, outcome and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh’s fastest growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and one of America’s fastest growing companies by Inc. magazine. For more information, please visit www.accionlabs.com or email innovate@accionlabs.com. About Company.com Founded in 2008, Company.com offers a unique Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that specializes in reducing time-to-value of integration, modernization and digital transformation initiatives. By building connected experiences that are technology-agnostic via micro-architecture and developer-friendly tools, the Company.com DXP allows businesses to deliver the value of a modern digital platform regardless of the challenges they face with their legacy infrastructure. Implementation use-cases include B2B ecommerce; customer and partner portals; intranets; headless APIs; and more. For more information on Company.com, please visit www.company.com or email media@company.com.