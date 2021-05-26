newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Well Data Labs Announces Partnership with Ubiterra

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic alliance empowers operators to make data-driven business decisions for better well economics. Well Data Labs, Inc. today announces it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ubiterra Corporation to provide E&P customers with a comprehensive solution for the analysis of real-time and post job completions, drilling, and geosteering data. The partnership is a significant step forward in enabling customers to leverage enhanced analytical insights alongside advanced visualizations. Access via a single platform to both companies' data workflows allows operators to make more informed critical business decisions that improve operational outcomes and economics while mitigating risk.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Cloud Software#Software As A Service#Learning Labs#Enterprise Data#Enterprise Solutions#Enterprise Software#Information Technologies#Well Data Labs Inc#Ubiterra Corporation#E P#Geosteering Data#Well Data Labs#Strategic Partnership#Analytics Services#Leading Edge Technologies#Inc Today#Optimization Solutions#Industry Workflows#Analytical Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Softwareaithority.com

ArmorCode Launches Partner Program to Deliver Next-Generation Application Security Solution to Enterprises Worldwide

ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, announced that it has launched its channel and integration partner program enabling the expansion of its next-generation application security platform for enterprises worldwide. 3K Technologies — which specializes in application security consulting and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development practices — has joined as a premier early partner. A new technical integration with ShiftLeft, a leader in application security, will help enterprises benefit from application security solutions designed for the needs of both security teams and developers. ArmorCode’s Intelligent Application Security Platform currently integrates with more than 60 security products and collaboration platforms.
Computersaithority.com

DoiT International Achieves AWS Partner Network Distinction for 100 Certifications

DoiT International (DoiT), a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider with deep expertise in Kubernetes, Machine Learning, and Big Data, announced that its cloud engineering team has collectively achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinctions for earning over 100 collective AWS Certifications. DoiT is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. This APN Certification Distinction provides strong reassurance to customers worldwide that DoiT’s CloudOps engineers have validated their AWS expertise to design, deploy or operate applications and infrastructure on AWS.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Hedera Hashgraph and AllianceBlock Announce Partnership

Has announced a collaboration with Hedera Hashgraph. The two firms said they will join forces to advance the global financial ecosystem through DeFi solutions. Simultaneously, AllianceBlock announced the launch of the AllianceBridge, interoperability product – a blockchain agnostic feature. The bridge will use the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to allow for the creation of an immutable and verifiable log of messages.
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in Product Information Management (PIM)

Independent research firm report states that Riversand "provides best-in-class data onboarding and creation…" CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo Company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q2 2021*" report.
Economyaithority.com

Uptycs Raises $50 Million to Accelerate Growth and Innovation of Cloud-Native Security Analytics Platform

Financing Round LED by Norwest Ventures, With Participation From Sapphire Ventures and Servicenow, Underscores Critical Need for Unified Cloud-Native Security Analytics. Uptycs announced today that it has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $93 million. This latest funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Sapphire Ventures and ServiceNow Ventures.
Nashville, TNMedCity News

HCA, Google partnership to focus on data analytics

A 184-hospital system and American technology giant are joining forces to advance data analytics and support clinical decision-making. Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare announced Wednesday that it is entering into a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud. Together, the organizations will create a data analytics platform for the health system and new workflow tools to support both clinical and non-clinical areas of operation.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Valbridge Property Advisors Announces Strategic Partnership with Coverlease, a Breakthrough Commercial Real Estate Lease Data Platform

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial appraisal and advisory firm in the U.S., announced today a strategic partnership with Coverlease, a cloud-based commercial real estate (CRE) lease data collection and aggregation platform. As a fast-growing leader in valuation technology, Valbridge Property Advisors’ strategic...
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

IMS Global Learning Consortium Announces Partnership with CatchOn to Bring Breakthrough App Data Privacy Vetting to School Districts

TrustEd Apps Program Helps District Leaders and Educators Make Informed Decisions on Digital Learning Products. IMS Global Learning Consortium (IMS Global/IMS), the world-leading non-profit collaborative advancing edtech and learning impact, announced today that IMS Contributing Member CatchOn is the first preferred partner providing live TrustEd Apps data to school districts through the CatchOn platform.
Businesshealthcaredive.com

Anthem, Epic launch data-sharing partnership

Anthem and Epic on Wednesday announced a collaboration expanding bidirectional data exchange, in a bid to streamline administrative process like prior authorizations, a frequently cited pain point for providers, and give providers more real-time data on patient behaviors like medication adherence. The partnership will integrate Epic's payer platform into Anthem's...
Businessinkedin.com

PandaScore Appoints ESIC In Data Partnership

PandaScore has been appointed as the Esports Integrity Commission’s (ESIC) official data partner, entering a ‘exclusive class’ of data-based business partners. The provider of real-time esports data and AI-powered statistics will work with ESIC to detect and investigate suspicious esports betting behaviour. PandaScore will also contribute to the minoring of...
San Francisco, CAGreensburg Daily News

Community Housing Partnership Announces Name Change to HomeRise

HomeRise is a renewal of hope in our continuing effort to help end homelessness in San Francisco. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Community Housing Partnership announced today that it has changed its name to HomeRise. More than 30 years ago, the norm for helping someone experiencing homelessness was to put them up in a small, furnished room and hope for the best.
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

Ørsted and Eversource announce partnership with local fishermen

May 20, 2021 — Joint-venture partners Ørsted and Eversource, the companies working with the state on a $235 million overhaul of State Pier in New London, have announced a collaboration with Waterford-based marine services provider Sea Services North America and its partner fishermen in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.
Economyenolytics.com

Announcing an Exclusive Opportunity for WineDirect Customers, in Partnership with Enolytics

Today I couldn’t be happier to share a special opportunity with you, and I hope very much that you’ll see the value that it can add to your business. Enolytics’ analysis for ecommerce data was built natively to WineDirect. (I think many of you already knew that.) Today we’re formally co-announcing our partnership by extending introductory pricing to WineDirect customers through Labor Day, the first weekend in September.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Growing Bolder, Alliance For Lifetime Income Announce Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing Bolder, a multimedia producer and global leader in rebranding aging, announced the Alliance for Lifetime Income as its new, Official Personal Finance partner. The Alliance is a nonprofit educational organization that educates Americans about the risks of outliving their retirement income and ways to plan for protected income that can last throughout retirement.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

mymedicalimages Announces Strategic Partnership with OrthoNOW

Mymedicalimages.com has partnered with OrthoNOW, a Florida-based network of immediate orthopedic care centers, to provide a faster way to manage medical images. With mymedicalimages.com, physicians and patients can instantly receive or share diagnostic-quality medical images with just the click of a button. OrthoNOW clinicians are able to request images from their patients, collaborate with colleagues, and conduct telemedicine and second opinion consultations.
BusinessCourier News

Loren Data expands UK Partnership with First B2B

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. ( LD.com ), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, today announced the expansion of its partnership with First B2B Limited, a UK based EDI solutions provider, is expanding its long relationship with Loren Data’s ECGrid® EDI Network.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

ALICE Hospitality Operations Platform And Chexology Announce Partnership

ALICE, the leading hospitality operations and hotel management platform, today announced its integration with Chexology, a groundbreaking technology that automates transactions involving the exchange of items for a claim ticket, such as luggage storage, coat check, personal items and more. The integration enables hotel employees to link checked items with a guest’s hotel reservation, eliminating the need for a single-use paper ticket and ensuring that items are correctly logged and connected with guest profiles.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Accion Labs and Company.com enter strategic partnership to Enhance Digital Experience

Pittsburgh, PA and Austin, TX – May 17th, 2021 Accion Labs and Company.com LLC have entered into a strategic partnership resulting in the ability to deliver a scalable, turnkey Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solution for accelerating digital transformation. Pursuant to the agreement, Accion Labs (“Accion”), an innovation engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation, will be designated as a preferred partner in the implementation and customization of the Company.com DXP to all current and future clients. To support this role, Accion will have direct access to developer resources and support from the Company.com team in bringing implementations to market for its customers. The resulting center of excellence will make the Company.com DXP the solution of choice for Accion’s international digital transformation practice spanning 22 countries and supported by more than 3000 employees. “As we continue to focus on providing speed to market for our customers, the Company.com DXP provides a means of accelerating digital transformation, creating connected experiences without re-engineering legacy tech stacks. With the Company.com DXP, we have an end-to-end digital transformation practice that can shave months or years off of a DX timeline. A platform such as DXP has become even more relevant in the current post-pandemic world,” said Kinesh Doshi, Founder & CEO of Accion Labs. “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” said Bill Wade, founder and CEO of Company.com. “Accion’s global footprint and broad expertise makes them an ideal partner for enterprise implementations. Add their years of experience developing on our platform, and we have a match made in heaven.” This partnership will also allow Company.com to instantly bring the scale and expertise of a blue-chip engineering partner to their enterprise clients and prospects. “Our teams have been working closely together for several years now, and no group of engineers knows our platform, or has earned our respect, more than our friends at Accion,” said David Kramer, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Company.com. “Operationally, this allows us to focus on building out our platform, with the peace of mind of knowing that we have delivery experts standing by for implementations of all sizes.” Accion President Anand Raja expressed similar optimism. “We expect our current customers and prospects to be very excited about this new capability. By leveraging the DXP Platform, we can offer greatly increased speed to market, lower cost, and in the long run, much lower total cost of ownership.” The Company.com DXP has been field-tested in multiple engagements and several additional engagements are underway or planned, with joint development efforts to begin immediately. About Accion Labs Accion Labs, founded in 2011, is a Pittsburgh-headquartered global technology firm specializing in working with technology firms and IT organizations in the emerging technologies such as Rich Internet Applications, Service-Oriented Architecture, SaaS, Cloud, Open-Source, BI/DW, Mobility, Automation, DevOps and Big Data. Spread over 12 global offices, Accion has an engineering headcount of more than 2,250 employees. Accion clients include software product firms, e-SaaS firms, e-commerce organizations and e-business organizations. Accion engages with its clients in a range of collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams, turn-key projects and professional staffing. Accion specializes in building new products and re-engineering legacy products to leverage emerging technologies and best practices. Led by an entrepreneurial management team that believes in execution, outcome and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh’s fastest growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and one of America’s fastest growing companies by Inc. magazine. For more information, please visit www.accionlabs.com or email innovate@accionlabs.com. About Company.com Founded in 2008, Company.com offers a unique Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that specializes in reducing time-to-value of integration, modernization and digital transformation initiatives. By building connected experiences that are technology-agnostic via micro-architecture and developer-friendly tools, the Company.com DXP allows businesses to deliver the value of a modern digital platform regardless of the challenges they face with their legacy infrastructure. Implementation use-cases include B2B ecommerce; customer and partner portals; intranets; headless APIs; and more. For more information on Company.com, please visit www.company.com or email media@company.com.
Softwareoilmanmagazine.com

ETRM & CTRM Software Selection in the Digital Era

Here are four tips to choosing the right ETRM or CTRM system to transform your business today and provide the agility to respond to the demands of the future. Trading and risk management can be some of the most exciting and intellectually engaging aspects of a modern energy business, and the opportunity to transform a company’s process and technology through an ETRM or CTRM system implementation is tantalizing. There’s almost always a strong entrepreneurial drive from the commercial organization to rapidly deploy a new system and start capturing additional enterprise value. That sense of urgency can sometimes lead to rushed or even rash decisions about technology resulting in higher implementation costs, expensive ongoing support, or even the inability to realize the original commercial benefits case.