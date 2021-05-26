Whiskey Review: Backbone Bourbon Prime Blended Bourbon Whiskey

As is often the case when it comes to the spirits industry, what was once old is now new again, for drinkers everywhere are taking to rye with a gusto unseen since the pre-Prohibition era. And it’s not without good reason; after all, rye is currently having itself a bit of a moment, with more and more distilleries trying to cash in on an opportunity to distinguish themselves from the booming (but highly competitive) bourbon market. It’s resulted in some incredible experimentation because the requirements for the spirit are considerably more relaxed than those of its corn-based counterpart. In fact, so long as it’s under 160 proof, aged in new charred oak, and, of course, made with 51 percent rye, you have yourself a bonafide rye whiskey in every sense of the word. After that, distilleries are free to choose their adventure — the rest is open up to you (unless it’s of the “straight” variety, meaning no additives and at least two years of aging).