newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Isabella County, MI

Coronavirus cases, deaths remain relatively low

By Charles Crumm ccrumm@medianewsgroup.com; @crummc on Twitter
Morning Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of coronavirus in Michigan remained below 1,000 Wednesday and deaths fell dramatically. There were 799 new cases statewide and 12 deaths, the state health department announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 886,118 cases and 19,031 deaths since the start of the pandemic more than 14 months ago. Southeast...

www.themorningsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isabella County, MI
Health
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Gratiot County, MI
Government
County
Gratiot County, MI
Macomb County, MI
Health
City
Kalamazoo, MI
County
Macomb County, MI
Isabella County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
County
Isabella County, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Three Deaths#Mid Michigan#Death Rates#Vaccination Rates#Population Health#Muskegon County#Kalamazoo County#Southeast Michigan#Kent County#Wayne County#Clare County#Ottawa County#Oakland County#West Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

School-related COVID-19 numbers on the rise again in Macomb County

Macomb County school-related coronavirus were on the rise again last week, continuing a roller-coaster trend for county numbers in the last month. Macomb County schools reported 25 cases of COVID-19 to the state of Michigan last week, up from six cases reported the week of May 3. That follows 21 cases reported the week of April 26, four cases the week of April 19, and nine cases the week of April 12.
Detroit, MInbc25news.com

Detroit suburbs act to conserve water, avoid rate shock

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit suburb is offering to make free house calls to help residents efficiently use their automatic sprinklers. Macomb Township in Macomb County is trying to avoid extra fees for excessive demand from the Great Lakes Water Authority. A township ordinance says lawn watering can be done only between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and every other day depending on the address.
Michigan StateThe Oakland Press

New COVID-19 infections in Michigan drop below 2,000

With many relieved at the lifting of face mask rules for those who have been vaccinated, the state has continued to see a downward trend in coronavirus cases. The number of new infections of COVID-19 fell below 1,800 on Friday, with Michigan reporting 1,766 new cases. The state also saw 34 new deaths reported, bringing the total confirmed to have died with the illness to 18,500.
Lapeer, MIMacomb Daily

Man's conviction in Lenox Township murder, Lapeer incidents upheld

Two or three mistakes during the trial of a man convicted of murdering a Macomb Township woman is not enough to overturn the results of the case, the state Court of Appeals ruled. The appeals court last week upheld the convictions of Jeremiah Boshell, 41, in the shooting death of...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Detroit Public TV

May 19th Virtual Town Hall – How We Got Here: The Asian American Experience in Metro Detroit

Watch on the One Detroit Facebook page or YouTube channel. In the aftermath of the Atlanta spa shootings in March, the nonprofit organization, Stop AAPI Hate, released a report stating that there were almost 3,800 reported hate incidents from March 2020-Feb. 2021 nationwide. But for Asian Americans, discrimination in this country they call home is not a new issue. There’s much more to the story.
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Macomb County school districts make plans for graduation ceremonies

Commencement may look different in Macomb County school districts during COVID-19, but capped and gowned students are still celebrating their achievements with style. Chippewa Valley High School, located on 19 Mile Road, west of Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township, will host commencement at the school stadium in two separate ceremonies. Events will conform to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders. One ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. on June 5. Four spectator tickets are available to each graduate. Students registered via SignUpGenius to select the ceremony they preferred to attend, and each ceremony will be limited to about 250 students, Principal Todd Distelrath said. Senior class advisors are also planning to have speakers and musical performances at the events, he confirmed.
Wayne County, MIMacomb Daily

Road Watch week of May 15: Macomb and metro Detroit construction work

Cass Avenue from Clinton River Road to Moravian Drive over the Clinton River. Bridge traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Scheduled to install traffic control options on March 8. Speed limits will be reduced through the work zone. Project includes bridge rehabilitation including deck patching, epoxy overlay, beam end repairs, remove railing, construct aesthetic parapet railing and widen sidewalk, concrete surface coating, guardrail. approach work and pavement markings. Project duration March 8-June 2021.
Michigan StateMorning Sun

Latest modeling shows decline in Michigan COVID-19 cases

The latest modeling from the state of Michigan projects seven-day averages of new cases to continue declining throughout May to levels not seen since the lull between the December wave and the March surge. The modeling -- based on projections of previous cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and available data on...
Roseville, MIMacomb Daily

SERESA's first -- and only -- director to retire

A regional 911 dispatch center that serves south Macomb County communities is preparing to say farewell to the only director it has ever known. Cherie Bartram last week announced she was retiring as executive director of the South East Regional Emergency Services Authority (SERESA), whose offices are near the Roseville Police Department. Her last day will be June 1.
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Catch a preview of summer's warmth in Macomb County this week

Summer's warmth is making a preview appearance this week. Projected highs this week will go from the mid 70-degree range on Monday to the upper 80s by week's end. Karen Morris of Fraser was enjoying the mild weather on Sunday night as she watched her 8-year-old granddaughter Nina Marie Vanderwill play at Rotary Park on Utica Road in Fraser. She has been looking forward to the warmup for some time.
Clare County, MIMorning Sun

COVID cases continue to increase fastest among children

While the latest surge in COVID-19 cases continues to show signs of abating, the cases being counted continue to grow fastest among children, according to the latest data from the Central Michigan District Health Department. Two of the age groups are currently ineligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The other just...
Isabella County, MIMorning Sun

CMDHD cancels public gathering order in MP, Union Township

Central Michigan District Health Department has canceled a public health order related to public gatherings issued during the CMU return-to-campus outbreak of August and September last year. The health department announced Friday that as of Friday, it rescinded the order that prohibited outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people in...
Michigan StateVoice News

Real estate: A look at the different types of condos in Michigan

Q: Do you live in a condo or is it really classified as a house?. A: This is another teachable moment that may save you from losing $10’s of thousands of dollars when selling your home. I have firsthand seen recently an alarming increase of property owners and unfortunately real estate agents who are not educated on the different types of condos in Michigan. If you have a condo that is attached to another condo unit then it’s just a condo and this does not apply to you. However, if you have a free-standing unit that is not attached to another unit then please read on.
Macomb County, MIcandgnews.com

Macomb County officials tout vaccine accessibility

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — It is easy to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Macomb County. That was the message relayed during a May 3 press conference at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was joined by Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, Treasurer Larry Rocca, County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, Clerk Tony Forlini, Sheriff Tony Wickersham, and Board of Commissioners Chairman Don Brown.
Isabella County, MIMorning Sun

Deerfield Village shooting suspect prelim moved to late July

A hearing to determine whether a Farmington Hills man charged with shooting two Central Michigan University students will stand trial was moved to late July. Kenneth Wayne Thomas, Jr., 21, of Farmington Hills, was scheduled for a preliminary examination on Thursday morning before Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle. Thomas waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 21 days of being charged after his attorney, Otis Culpepper, said that discovery and attorney availability issues made holding the hearing as planned not feasible.
Mount Clemens, MIMacomb Daily

Three-day PurposePoint leadership summit wraps up in Mount Clemens

About 300 people wrapped up a three-day conference Thursday in downtown Mount Clemens and hopefully left town with good impressions of the city. PurposePoint, a Mount Clemens-based human resources consulting company, hosted the event titled Purpose Summit 2021 conference at the Emerald Theatre. The program was scheduled for 2020 but the pandemic forced its cancellation.
Macomb Township, MIMacomb Daily

Gas leak closes 22 Mile in Macomb Township

Twenty-two Mile Road in Macomb Township was closed for about an hour early Friday afternoon and a shelter-in-place order was instituted for a short time due to workers striking a gas line and causing a leak, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies, the township Fire Department and...
Isabella County, MIMorning Sun

Twelve members of Fulton track team involved in COVID outbreak

Only one school-related COVID-19 outbreak was reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services across Isabella, Gratiot and Clare counties. It involved 12 members of the Fulton track-and-field team. This comes a week after 12 Fulton High School students were reported to have tested positive, along with two...