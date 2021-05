SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The 25-year-old man who was found guilty in the shooting death of an Akron pizza shop worker was sentenced to life without parole on Friday. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced 27-year-old Shaquille Anderson to four separate and consecutive sentences of life in prioson without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 98 years in prison, for his role in the murder of 21-year-old Zakaria Husein as well as three other people.