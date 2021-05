Juliana Hatfield has just released her 19th solo album of original material, Blood – it’s the latest entry in a wonderfully varied career that sees her rightly enshrined as indie-rock royalty. She started out with her Boston band Blake Babies back in 1987, and has also incorporated two albums of covers (The Police and Olivia Newton John, since you ask), releases with Some Girls, The I Don’t Cares, Minor Alps, a stint playing bass with the Lemonheads, and a six-song EP with the band Frank Smith. So yes, she’s extremely prolific. What is also remarkable is the consistent quality of that output. From the outside it appears almost effortless, as if the music lives inside her always.