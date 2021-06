The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Blood Connection for a promotional blood drive in recognition of National Police Week. The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 14 at the Jackson County Justice Center. Those who donate will receive a free Police Week T-shirt. Additionally, the Blood Connection will also donate $20 per person back to the Sheriff’s Office for the Shop with a Cop program. Those interested can sign up at this link: donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/171316.