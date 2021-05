New York — He probably didn’t mean it to be as ominous as it sounded. He was just telling the blunt truth about his baseball team. “We’re entering May,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Friday before the Tigers took an 10-0 beating from the Yankees. “We’ve had a month-long look at these guys. Guys are going to have to step up and do well when they get an opportunity. There’s not a lot of free playing time. If guys start playing well, I am going to play them.