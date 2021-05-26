newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen Degeneres' Daytime Talk Show Slot

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter revealing that The Ellen Degeneres Show will end in 2022, NBC announced on Wednesday that Kelly Clarkson will take over hosting responsibilities. The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is currently in its second season, will take over the daytime slot in fall 2022 across NBC-owned television stations. Late last year, the show was given the green light for two additional seasons that will run through 2023.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellen Show#Daytime Television#Mgm#The Hollywood Reporter#Star#First Run Syndication#Fall#Hosting Responsibilities#Production Team#Green Light#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Column: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you're tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocked Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show is Ending

Whoopi Goldberg was blindsided when we told her Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show … it was news to her. We got Whoopi at a COVID vaccination site Friday in East Orange, NJ and when our camera guy asked her reaction to Ellen’s announcement, Whoopi literally took a few steps back she was so shocked.
TV & VideosRadar Online.com

The Massive Scramble To Replace Ellen DeGeneres After Talk Show Host Quits

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end in 2022 after its 19th Season, leaving a huge hole in the daytime TV schedule that celebrities are scrambling to fill. As Radar first reported, NBC executives have been grooming Kelly Clarkson to take over the throne ever since her show launched in 2019. We're told the execs "adore Kelly" and staffer say she is "a joy to work with, unlike Ellen."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Ellen Degeneres Had A Bizarre Backstage Rule

As we all know by now, Ellen Degeneres' name took a big hit, thanks to countless backstage stories pertaining to her behavior alongside colleagues and so many others. Even fans of the show that appeared during fun game segments had rude encounters with Ellen. Dana Dimatteo appeared on the 'Make It Rain' game. Alongside NZ Herald, she admitted that her experience on the show was much different when the cameras weren't rolling. Ellen was completely quiet and after the segment, the participants were basically neglected, "During commercial breaks, Ellen would break out of her 'kind' character and sit moodily in silence on her couch, not acknowledging anyone. We were told to act in a very specific way and to only speak if she asked us a question," Dimatteo said. "They made us scream and jump around backstage as a test. Then they just left us there," she recalled. "We waited pretty much the whole show in our soaking wet clothes for someone to bring us dry clothes to change into. It was really uncomfortable and cold."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Are Kathy Griffin And Ellen DeGeneres Still Enemies?

Ellen DeGeneres may be behind one of the longest-running talk shows on television (The Ellen Show is already on its 18th season, although it will soon end) but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she makes friends in the business easily. Sure, she’s got a lot of close pals (including current ‘roommate’ Courteney Cox) but she’s also famously rubbed other celebrities the wrong way.
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
Celebritiesfromthestage.net

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up On Toxic Workplace Allegations From The Press: ‘It Did Feel Very Misogynistic’

Famous television host, Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about the toxic workplace allegations from the press and said that the allegations did feel very misogynistic. According to The Hill, former employees of ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ have alleged that they faced sexual harassment and misconduct while working for the award-winning daytime show. The television program of comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been on air since 2003.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

The Kelly Clarkson Show: Amy Adams Says Meryl Streep Taught Her to Knit in an Effort to Calm Down (Watch Video)

Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep taught actress Amy Adams how to knit in an effort to calm down. The two actresses joined hands to play nuns in the 2008 drama Doubt, and Adams shared Streep shared her hobby to help the Justice League star focus while bonding with their movie characters, reports aceshowbiz.com. “I learned how to knit – Meryl Streep taught me,” Amy told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. WandaVision Actress Kat Dennings and Beau Andrew WK Share a Passionate Lip-Kiss in Public (See Pic).
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Kelly Clarkson, Tony Awards, Chadwick Boseman + More!

KELLY CLARKSON TO REPLACE ELLEN: NBC stations announced Wednesday (May 26th) that The Kelly Clarkson show will take over the current slot held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show by Fall 2022. Currently in its second season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for an additional two seasons, through 2023. DeGeneres’s show will conclude in 2022, at the end of Season 19.
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell’s ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Seth Rogen has finally apologized for being the reason people scream “ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!!” at the singer/host on the street wherever she goes. Rogen hopped on a call with the American Idol champ for an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed the popular line from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which Steve Carell screams while getting waxed. Before jumping into an interview, Kelly asked the actor/writer/producer if he really came up with the line.
San Francisco, CAnerdsandbeyond.com

Olivia Liang to Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kung Fu star Olivia Liang will be featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week! The actress will appear alongside Billy Crystal on the May 20 episode of the talk show. Kung Fu is The CW’s latest hit show and follows Liang as Nicky Shen, who finds herself home in San Francisco after her shifu Pei-Ling is murdered. Determined to find her killer, Nicky finds herself torn between the family she left behind all those years ago and getting revenge for Pei-Ling’s death. The series also stars Shannon Dang, Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Jon Prasida, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung, and Gavin Stenhouse.