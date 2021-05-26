Cancel
SM wrestlers split matches; Pisgah wins league opener

Sylva Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoky Mountain’s wrestling team divided a pair of tri-matches last week. The Mustangs (6-6, 0-1) defeated Andrews and Hayesville and lost to Swain and Pisgah. Pisgah rolled to a 60-9 win in the Mountain Six Conference opener last Thursday at the SM gym. The Mustangs’ points came from Tito Palacios...

