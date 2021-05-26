SM wrestlers split matches; Pisgah wins league opener

AVONDALE — In their final home wrestling match of the season, the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) Gryphon grapplers earned a split in a tri-match with conference foes Cherryville and Bessemer City.TJCA fell in a tight match to the Ironmen, 46-30, before rebounding to take a 42-6 win over Bessemer City. In the other match, Cherryville defeated Bessemer City, 60-12. “I think we wrestled really well tonight,” TJCA head coach Rick “Doc” Halliday said. “As a coach, sometimes I get greedy and wish we could have done better, but the couple of bouts we lost to Cherryville were against some really good wrestlers. Against Bessemer City, it was great for our seniors, Wade Turner and Isiah McMullens to get a couple of matches and wins in front of a home crowd.”