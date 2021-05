She’s smart, funny, beautiful, and kind. She loves her young daughter and talks about her often. Before COVID, we would have had lots of chances to chat and compare stories about what’s happening in our lives — things like what’s on deck for the weekend, which family member is annoying us the most and maybe a little bit of fun office gossip. We would see each other’s faces, and the way we held our shoulders — straight up and light, or maybe, slightly curved, weighed down by some kind of burden. We would recognize tired eyes, and dark circles, observations that might warrant a check in with each other right then, or maybe a quick email once back at our desks to make sure everything was okay.