PriceSpider Launches Digital Shelf Analytics Solution To Improve The Customer Journey
Leader in Brand Commerce Technology Hones Brands' Ability to Influence the Path to Purchase. Today, PriceSpider, the global leader in brand commerce technology, is announcing the availability of Brand Monitor, its powerful digital shelf analytics (DSA) solution that provides brands with data-driven information to drive consistency throughout the customer journey. Brand Monitor leverages PriceSpider’s best-in-class crawling technology to provide actionable insights on how a brand and their competitors present themselves to consumers. It identifies improvements that could be made to improve competitiveness, conversion, and market share.www.mysanantonio.com