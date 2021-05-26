Cancel
Crosswalk work wraps up

Sylva Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crew from the N.C. Department of Transportation stripes the new crosswalk on the west side of the intersection of Evalina and West Main streets last Thursday. The stripes represent the finishing touches on the project, which has been ongoing since June, 2020. Moving the crosswalk about 40 feet west was a safety issue, as drivers exiting Evalina Street generally look west towards the Courthouse before pulling out east directly into the crosswalk on the one-way street. The town loses three parking spaces in front of Harry Alter Books but a new, ADA-approved accessible space has been added on the west side of an expanded bulb-out.

