Department on Aging emerging from COVID restrictions

PUBLIC NOTICE The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project is presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Jackson County Public Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to review amendments to the Project and make comments concerning the implementation of special education under this Federal Program. The current grant will be available for review at https://www.jcpsnc.org/academics/exceptional-children or by appointment at the Jackson County Board of Education. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended Project to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project is open to the public for review and comments during the weeks of May 17-21 and May 24-28, 2021 by appointment in the office of Kelly Doppke located at Jackson County Board of Education at 398 Hospital Rd., Sylva, NC 28779, (828)586-2311, or by email at kdoppke@jcpsmail.org. 9-10e.