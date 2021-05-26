Department on Aging emerging from COVID restrictions
The Jackson County Department on Aging will reopen its doors after a year of helping local seniors remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Each program could be just a little bit different for the month of June, but we’re opening the doors June 1,” Director Eddie Wells said. “It’s been a long and difficult road for us and definitely for our participants. We’re excited to be able to have people come back into our building.”www.thesylvaherald.com